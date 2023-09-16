Why did Stephen A. Smith threaten to expose Terrell Owens? Revisiting controversial incident from 2019 on 'First Take' involving Max Kellerman

This week, Stephen A. Smith found himself back in headlines, and not for his sporting takes. During an appearance on "The Joe Budden Podcast," the outspoken TV personality opened up on his split from Max Kellerman in 2021.

As Smith explained on the podcast, after the departure of Skip Bayless from "First Take," their ratings tanked. As such, Smith felt as though he wasn’t able to succeed with Kellerman sitting opposite him.

As he took responsibility for this week, Smith told ESPN network executives it was him or Kellerman. Ultimately, the network sided with Smith, moving Kellerman to a different show.

Although Smith explained that he simply didn’t think he could win with Kellerman, many believe there’s more at play. Fans have continued to point to a clip from years back, where Stephen A. Smith took offense to comments from former NFL player Terrell Owens.

At the time, Owens, who was a guest on "First Take," alleged that Kellerman was 'blacker' than he was for his take on Colin Kaepernick. The comment immediately upset Smith, leading fans to question this week whether or not it sparked animosity between Smith and Kellerman in 2019.

After Terrell Owens reacted to a Tweet that included the 2019 clip, Stephen A. Smith threatened to expose him. The question, of course, is what is Smith threatening to expose Terrell Owens about?

Unfortunately for fans, there's no way of knowing, however from the sounds of things, we will soon find out.

Looking at Stephen A. Smith's plan to expose Terrell Owens

Taking to Twitter to fire back at Terrell Owens, the First Take host wrote:

"Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass @terrellowens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking. Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!

"Or…….maybe I’ll just dedicate the entire Stephen A. Smith Show/Podcast on YouTube this Monday to all the things you tried to do behind the scenes — to BROTHERS — over the years while claiming someone is more of a Brother than others. Let me thing about that over the next 24 hours!!!!"

From the sounds of things, fans may finally learn what Stephen A. Smith plans to expose Terrell Owens for on Monday. Although there's still time for him to pivot and change his mind, he seems eager to air out Owens.

Fans eager to learn more about the beef will have to tune in to Smith's show on Monday to hear what the longtime TV personality has to say.