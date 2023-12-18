Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing against Milwaukee Bucks (Dec.19) ? Latest status of Spurs' center explored

The San Antonio Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama in their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wembanyama is listed as out as he deals with an ankle injury. The Spurs are coming off a 146-110 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wembanyama played last night against the Pelicans and stood out among the rest. The French center led the team in the scoring department. He had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The 7-foot-4 center has played 24 games this season, averaging 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Wembanyama leads all rookies in scoring, with OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren trailing at the second spot, averaging 16.9 points.

The two centers rank first and second in blocks as well, with Wemby at the number 1 spot and Holmgren at second with 2.7.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

The Spurs have announced that Victor Wembanyama is dealing with a sore ankle. The team expects him to return in their game against the Chicago Bulls, which will be on Thursday.

Fans were expecting Wembanyama to play against Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight for the first time in his NBA career. The next meeting between the two teams will be on Jan. 4, 2024, with the Bucks visiting the Spurs.

LeBron James lauds Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs and Wemby finally snapped their 18-game losing streak when they won against the LA Lakers on Dec. 15. The crowd cheered when the rookie big man was switched to LeBron James, who drained a three-pointer from the corner.

Wembanyama had a decent outing against James and the Lakers. He had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. After the game, the Lakers star commended the Spurs rookie for the talent he possesses.

"Nothing has changed from what I’ve already said about him previously," James told Spectrum Sportsnet. "Special talent, they got a good one here."

The four-time champion even explained how he was able to make a shot over Wembanyama, who has an 8-foot wingspan.

"Just tried to get his hands down a little bit because I know his wingspan and I know he’s able to block shots outside his comfort. So just tried to create a little bit more room, shoot a little bit higher and was able to knock it down."

Their final game against each other this season will be on Feb. 23, 2024.