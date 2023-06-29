Why did Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly picked '#0' for his Washington jersey? Looking at reason behind his decision

During the 2023 NBA Draft, Bilal Coulibaly was selected as the seventh overall pick before getting traded to the Washington Wizards. He is a 6-foot-8 forward from the Metropolitans 92 and played there for one season before declaring for the draft.

During media interviews, Bilal Coulibaly picked #0 for his Wizards' jersey number and revealed the reason behind it.

"I'm very proud to wear that number," Coulibaly said. "I know Agent Zero was the last one wearing that and all due respect to him. I had a great year last year with that number and I hope that continues."

In the 2022-23 season with the Metropolitans 92, the Wizards forward averaged 5.0 points per game (53.2% shooting, including 45.2% from 3-point range). He presented tremendous upside with his ability to space the floor with his shooting but is still considered a raw talent.

However, the Wizards' general manager Will Dawkins has mentioned during media interviews that the organization is all in on Coulibaly's long-term development. The franchise views Bilal Coulibaly as a pivotal piece of the team's culture moving forward.

Washington traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and their previous star player Bradley Beal used his no-trade clause to make his way to the Phoenix Suns. With the acquisition of Jordan Poole from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul, the Wizards are in their rebuild era as they look to build a young and competitive roster.

Bilal Coulibaly also mentioned during his media interviews that he has already made contact with one of his teammates, Jordan Poole.

"After Draft night, Jordan Poole sent me a text," Coulibaly said, "just 'welcome to D.C., can't wait to start working and playing with you.'”

Gilbert Arenas wore the original #0 for the Washington Wizards

Nicknamed "Agent Zero," Gilbert Arenas was considered one of the most electric players to watch in the NBA during his time. He played eight seasons in Washington and averaged 25.0 ppg (42.2% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range) and 5.7 apg.

He had his breakout season during the 2005-06 regular season, wherein, he averaged 29.3 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range) and 6.1 apg. He was listed as a 6-foot-4 guard that was considered a lethal three-way scorer.

However, his career has been marred by a highly publicized controversy surrounding a gun incident that occurred on December 24, 2009. Following a heated altercation with one of his teammates during a team flight, he brought a gun into the locker room.

As a result, he faced severe consequences and was suspended for the remainder of the season. This incident has been a source of criticism from the media and has cast a shadow over his overall reputation.

