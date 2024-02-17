It's known that Draymond Green talks a lot during games to get into his opponent's heads. In the Golden State Warriors 130-125 loss against the LA Clippers, Green got into a heated exchange with All-Star forward Paul George. The two had a back-and-forth during their intense regular season game. And things got bad.

The entire game between the two California teams was intense. Players from both squads were being extra physical, which led to center Mason Plumlee accidentally hitting the face of rookie Brandin Podziemski. The center was issued a flagrant 1 foul and head coach Ty Lue wasn't happy with the call.

While all this was happening, Green and George themselves were having a back-and-forth, verbally. this was also the reason why the Warriors forward showed his four fingers to his opponent, taunting his four championships with the team. A closer look reveals the verbal exchange that the two had during the game.

As Podziemski prepared to shoot his free throws, Green started to complain about how the Clippers were getting called in every trip.

"Why do y'all n***** want every f****** call? Soft as* n*****," Green said.

George asked the four-time champion on who he was referring to and Green simply answered, "You know who."

"Why do you keep doing that?" Green asked.

The reply from the Clippers forward further irritated Green.

"Do something then," George replied.

Green responded with:

"You do something... You a b***h."

Ultimately, this led to the now-famous video of Green holding his four fingers, which his teammate, Klay Thompson also did.

The Warriors and Clippers won't play again this season. However, there's a chance that they could meet in the postseason, that is if Green and his team manage to make it to the playoffs. Right now, Golden State is tenth in the Western Conference standings and has been struggling the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Draymond Green made up for the Warriors' loss against the Clippers

The Warriors weren't lucky against the Clippers as they blew their lead in the fourth period. Draymond Green finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. However, that wasn't enough for the team to win.

In their last game before the All-Star Weekend, Green ensured they had a winning momentum. He finished the game against the Utah Jazz with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. Not many noticed his excellence as Thompson outshined him by scoring 35 points while shooting over 50% from beyond the arc off the bench.

With their winning momentum, they could improve their record gradually in the second half of the season.

