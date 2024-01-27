Why is Zion Williamson not playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest injury update for Pelicans' All-Star - January 26, 2024

Zion Williamson is a late scratch for the New Orleans Pelicans game against the OKC Thunder on Friday. The All-Star forward was ruled questionable heading into the game due to a bone bruise in his left foot. After warmups, the team decided to hold him out for the highly anticipated matchup.

Williamson will now miss his ninth game of the season. Before the bone contusion, he has also dealt with quad, ankle and illness issues this season for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ training staff has been extra careful with him, forcing him to sit out on the second night of back-to-back sets.

Zion Williamson’s absence will be a key loss for the Pelicans in trying to beat the loaded OKC Thunder. Coach Willie Green’s team has been trying to find consistency over the past two weeks. After going 6-for-1, they have now alternated wins and losses in their next six games.

The Pelicans are coming off a 153-124 pouncing of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. Sans Williamson, New Orleans will find it tough to string back-to-back wins, particularly against Oklahoma who have racked up four straight victories.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson has been dealing with quad tightness since the first week of this month. He has already sat out two games because of it. New Orleans may be extremely worried about this nagging issue, as he missed roughly two months last season dealing with the same problem.

Williamson’s bone contusion is the latest in his long history of injuries. It wasn’t a surprise that the Pelicans decided to keep him out. They have been exercising extra caution with him, and that trend isn’t likely going to change.

When will Zion Williamson return?

Zion Williamson’s status will be day-to-day after missing the game against the OKC Thunder. Willie Green, leading into the said matchup, told reporters that “Zanos” underwent tests, which all came back negative. Green said that “everything came back structurally clean.”

The New Orleans Pelicans were comfortable enough to allow Williamson to do warmups. Once they thought he was a little comfortable, they promptly decided to hold him out.

The power forward’s next opportunity to play will be less than 24 hours after the clash with the Thunder. New Orleans will start a four-game road trip on Saturday, starting with an encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Williamson remains out, the matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday may be his return date.

