Why is Zion Williamson not playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest status of Pelicans' forward (Jan.7)

This season, Zion Williamson has missed five games due to varying injuries, with his "ruled out" status for Sunday night's game against the Sacramento Kings being added to the list. Underdog NBA provided an update on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the New Orleans Pelicans forward's status for the upcoming matchup.

The team will also be without Matt Ryan (calf) and Jose Alvarado (illness).

Why is Zion Williamson not playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the tweet, the Pelicans star is dealing with a right quad contusion. Williamson is again having a good season with the Pelicans despite experiencing setbacks because of injuries.

Expand Tweet

The team's medical staff has remained consistent with their cautious approach to Williamson, considering his long history of injuries. According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, Pelicans fans can expect more minutes from Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall in Williamson's absence.

When is Zion Williamson coming back?

The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as part of their five-game road trip. It remains to be seen if Williamson will be cleared to play at that point, as the team will ensure he's comfortable enough.

Since the Pelicans will have a two-day break before this matchup, the team's medical staff will have enough time to determine his status. Given the team's status this season, they will need each player on the roster to step up.

The New Orleans Pelicans are seventh (21-15 record) in the Western Conference standings with a .583 winning percentage. The team has won six out of their last 10 games.

What happened to Zion Williamson?

Zion Williamson suffered from a right quad contusion during the third quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans' 111-95 loss to the LA Clippers. In his 19 minutes of action, he scored 12 points (3-of-9 shooting) and six rebounds.

Expand Tweet

According to Pelicans coach Willie Green, the two-time NBA All-Star "pulled himself," which led to the injury. Williamson, however, did remain on the team's bench instead of staying in the locker room, as per Pelicans Scoop's Terry Kimble.

This season, Zion Williamson is averaging 21.8 points (58.2% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range), 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The numbers may be down compared to past seasons, but the shooting efficiency remains the same.