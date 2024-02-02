Why was Zion Williamson not selected for the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

Many were surprised that Zion Williamson was selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star game last season despite playing just 29 games. Williamson lasted only until early February due to a hamstring injury that cut another season short. “Zanos” averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The New Orleans Pelicans were consistently in the top six of the Western Conference standings leading into the All-Star break. Williamson and Brandon Ingram were the biggest reasons for their success. Many even thought they had an excellent chance of making the conference finals if they had stayed healthy.

The 2023-24 campaign has offered a different story for the former Duke superstar. He is averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 38 games. Williamson is also shooting a little less, but not as efficiently as last season.

Despite being more healthy, he has not had the same impact. Ingram and even CJ McCollum have played better than him on more than a few occasions this season. Williamson has been healthier but he couldn’t make two straight All-Star selections.

Zion Williamson faces tough competition from West frontcourt stars

To get into the 2024 NBA All-Star game, Zion Williamson would have to beat stiff competition. The coaches chose forwards Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Davis as the frontcourt reserves. Williamson isn’t getting past them to the team.

The Clippers have been nearly unbeatable for over two months due to Leonard, George and the addition of James Harden. Towns and Anthony Edwards have dragged the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference standings. "AD" has been healthy and superb for the Lakers this season.

Zion Williamson may even be unable to top the impact of players who have never earned an All-Star selection before. Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren and Alperen Sengun had solid cases to be chosen for this month’s main event in Indiana.

Lauri Markkanen, a first-time All-Star last season, has also been quite effective for the Utah Jazz. Most NBA observers felt Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings deserved a spot among the reserves. Making a case for Williamson over them must have been tough.

Zion Williamson has not been playing to his usual standards and the competition for an All-Star spot has been fierce. He might even be in danger of not making it to another selection if this is the kind of form he sustains for the rest of his career.

