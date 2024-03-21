"Wiggins is out for the season ?" - NBA fans muddled after Andrew Wiggins brother's cites 'personal issues' at home

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins missed some time this season as he dealt with personal issues. The NBA player hasn't shared the exact reason as to why he had to be home with his family, but it caused him to miss a few games. Now, Wiggins' brother has posted that his season had to be cut short as he deals with personal issues.

This isn't the first time that Wiggins has missed time due to a personal problem. Last season, the one-time All-Star missed the final 25 games due to a personal matter. Rumors were going around that his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson was allegedly cheating on him with his best friend. But that was later shut down by Johnson herself on social media.

Now, his brother, Nick, has to cut his season short as there's an urgent family matter he has to attend to in Canada. He just started playing for Pacific Caesar Surabaya, a team in Indonesia, this January.

Some fans speculated that the Warriors forward might be out for the rest of the season after this development.

"I don't get it so wiggins is out for the season?" a fan asked.

A few fans shared their concern about whatever the Wiggins family is going through.

Whatever the Wiggins family is going through, it's their decision whether they share it with the public or not.

Will Andrew Wiggins miss some time?

So far, there hasn't been any development on the Warriors' side concerning Andrew Wiggins. Since his brother posted an update on why he'll be heading back home, Wiggins has not informed the team if he wants to take some time off.

He already missed four games this season as he went back to his family to deal with personal matters. As usual, Wiggins didn't share what their family was going through.

His absence last season was because his father, Mitchell, dealt with a serious medical condition. Luckily for the Warriors, they had the full participation of Wiggins in the postseason. He played in all of the team's 13 playoff games and was a major contributor to the team.

