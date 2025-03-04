"Wild take" - Ex-Lakers hilariously co-signs fan's brutal roast of Darvin Ham’s hypothetical Luka Doncic coaching scenario

Former LA Lakers guard Patrick Beverley reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to a take on how Darvin Ham would have coached Luka Doncic. The five-time All-Star has struggled in his first few games with his new team as he came off a left calf injury.

In his first three games, Doncic averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. During that span, many could argue that his numbers were down because head coach JJ Redick only played him for 26.6 minutes. However, his shooting was also a factor. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 35.6% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc.

However, after his first three games and a rest, Doncic gradually found his rhythm on the floor. In the last five games, the star guard averaged 26.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 assists. Although he still hasn't been efficient, the Slovenian star has slightly improved his shooting, making 40.8% of his field goals and 30.4% of his threes.

Despite his struggles, Redick didn't force him to sit down until he got his rhythm back. On X, a fan page for the franchise, posted an interesting take about what the coaching style of Ham (ex-head coach of the team) would look like with Doncic.

"Darvin Ham woulda saw Luka struggling the first few games and benched him for Pat Bev," the fan page posted.

Beverley saw the post on the social media platform and co-signed the take about his former coach.

"😂 Wild take. but so accurate 😂" Pat Bev shared the post.

Ham served as the team's head coach before Redick, and his leadership evoked strong sentiments among fans. Despite mixed opinions, he left a lasting impression as he guided the squad to the 2023 Western Conference finals.

Ham was let go by the organization after the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers' head coach didn't have any concern about Doncic's shooting woes

Before Luka Doncic got his rhythm, there was concern among fans regarding his shooting struggles. However, the Lakers' head coach had confidence that the Slovenian sensation would get his groove back.

“Yeah, we trust Luka as a shooter, as a decision maker and the type of shots he’s been able to create throughout his career,” Redick said after the team's fourth straight win. “I think we’ve all had stretches like that. He’ll find his rhythmnand we’re confident he will.”

Eventually, Doncic found his stroke and has now improved his field goal percentage to 39.2%.

