"Wildly unfair" - NBA analyst torches Bronny James' draft critics citing LeBron James' son's elite IQ & spotless character

Bronny James has received constant criticism since being picked by the LA Lakers. Despite being a late second-round selection, he has received more attention than some top lottery picks from the same class. On Tuesday, longtime analyst Nick Wright discussed how the younger James has been unfairly criticized.

Recently, the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA draft had memorable moments on the court. Last week, the Lakers guard had 17 points, three rebounds and five assists in a 118-89 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. By far, it was his best game in the NBA.

He played for the South Bay Lakers on Monday and scored 39 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors, a career-high. Despite these performances, LeBron James' son continues to face criticism.

The latest analyst to comment on Bronny was Colin Cowherd, claiming he believes the rookie guard is a "rotational player." This prompted Wright to stand up for the young player, arguing that many people criticized him unfairly.

"You know what a rotational player is?" Wright said. "A top 5% outcome for all second-round picks in NBA history. Which is why the criticism of the pick and treating Bronny like he was a Make-A-Wish prospect was wildly unfair."

Wright went on to praise the former USC guard, claiming there are no issues with his character. Despite his diminutive stature and erratic shooting, the analyst says his character, IQ and genes are "10 out of 10."

The Fox Sports commentator also believes that the Lakers relatively selected Bronny. Additionally, he stated that the point guard is "exceeding expectations" regarding the opportunities he has been given to grow and show off his skills.

Bronny James has a message to his critics after his 39-point performance

Bronny James got his fans excited after he had a 39-point outing. Although his performance was in the G League, it was still regarded as one of his best games this year. After the game, he was interviewed, and James wanted his critics to know that he belonged in the NBA.

“Just that I belong out there,” James said. “That’s all I’m trying to prove. A lot of people say I don’t, but I just come out, work every day, try to get better every day and prove myself every day. ... All the criticism that’s thrown my way, it’s just amazing to shut all that down and keep going.”

According to the Lakers, James will not join the team in the current four-game road trip. This means he'll have more time with the developmental league.

