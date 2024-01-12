New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report (Jan. 12): Will Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum suit up tonight?

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum's respective statuses for the New Orleans Pelicans' Friday night game against the Denver Nuggets are currently up in the air. As of posting, Ingram and McCollum are both questionable for the said game.

Ingram is nursing an ankle injury, while McCollum has an injury on his Achilles tendon.

Two more New Orleans Pelicans are listed as "questionable" for the game, Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson.

Murphy is nursing a left knee tendinitis, while Williamson is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion.

All four players played for the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game against the Golden State Warriors.

What happened to Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum?

Brandon Ingram is nursing some soreness in his right Achilles tendon. It was unknown if Ingram began feeling the pain against the Warriors in the Pelicans' last game.

Ingram has yet to miss a single game this season for the Pelicans, but that streak could be in peril.

McCollum, on the other hand, is nursing a right ankle sprain, but he played through it on Wednesday night against the Warriors.

Both Ingram and McCollum were relatively quiet for the Pelicans against the Warriors, but that was because they stayed on the bench the rest of the way after the Pelicans quickly blew out the Warriors in a nationally televised game.

McCollum finished with 14 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. Ingram, on the other hand, had 13 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum's stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Ingram played 19 games in his career against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 17, he finished with 21 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and one steal.

Meanwhile, McCollum averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game in the 33 matches he played against the Nuggets.

In his last game against the Nuggets on March 30, McCollum had 23 points and three assists.

If he suits up on Friday night, this will be McCollum's first game against the Nuggets this season after missing their first two meetings last November.

When will Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum return?

At the moment, whether Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum suit up against the Denver Nuggets is unknown.

However, the game between the Pelicans and the Nuggets will be nationally televised on ESPN, so there could be a chance that the Pelicans' Big 3 of Ingram, McCollum, and Williamson will eventually suit up just like how Williamson was cleared against the Warriors.