"Will figure this thing out": Steph Curry's pledge to reeling Warriors resurfaces after exactly 14 years and 4 NBA championship wins

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have created a dynasty over the last decade, with six NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019, 2022) and four championships (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). The Warriors hope they will win another title before their Big Three (Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green) retires.

14 years ago today, Steph Curry, who was in his rookie season with Golden State then, sent a message to Warriors fans that the team would figure things out and become a powerhouse in the Western Conference.

"Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out," Curry tweeted.

Golden State struggled in the early seasons of Steph Curry in the team, but once Steve Kerr took over in 2014, the Warriors emerged as one of the top teams in the league.

With their run'n'gun playing style, and relying on three-pointers by Curry and Thompson, the Warriors revolutionized the game of basketball and created a dynasty.

Curry claimed the NBA Finals MVP in 2022 and the regular-season MVP in straight seasons (2015, 2016).

Steph Curry surpasses 22,000-point mark in NBA career

Steph Curry and the Warriors couldn't come closer to the top of the West after their 118-110 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. This was their second straight defeat, sending them to 6-4 and the fifth place in the standings.

Cleveland defeated Golden State for a second time this season and swept the season series for the first time since 2008.

For his part, Curry spent 32 minutes on the floor and scored 30 points (17 of them in the first half) on 9/24 shooting and 4/14 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed three rebounds and two assists.

Curry made history in the game, as he surpassed the 22,000-point mark in his career. Only four active NBA players have surpassed that mark as well, namely James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who is the all-time scoring leader in the NBA.

Curry is not the only Warriors player that will reach this milestone this season. Teammate and All-Star guard Chris Paul, who is still chasing his first championship, needs 157 points to surpass 22,000 career points.

Steph Curry has appeared in all 10 Warriors games so far, averaging 30.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.0 apg on 49.5 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors will look to return to the winning track Sunday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of their back-to-back.