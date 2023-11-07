"Will be first by a mile": NBA fans coronate Nikola Jokic passing LeBron James and Jason Kidd on all-time triple-double list

Nikola Jokic moved up in the NBA history books to fourth all-time in triple-doubles behind Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson after their recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans. By adding another triple-double in his ongoing career, he also surpassed Jason Kidd and LeBron James.

The Denver Nuggets were also able to pick up the win, 134-116, with Jokic logging his 108th career triple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. NBA fans acknowledged this new feat by the Serbian center and went to social media to express their reactions.

At 28 years old, Jokic is just midway into his NBA career and some already see him taking over the top of the list when he calls it quits:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He will be first by a mile when it's over," said eruj on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Along with the Denver Nuggets just owning one loss in their first seven games this season, some fans are quick enough to crown Nikola Jokic as the league's MVP.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But of course, when it comes to social media, there will be the other side of the story where there are doubters of Jokic's great feat:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nikola Jokic's numbers will likely continue to fly with Jamal Murray out with an injury

Entering the game with the New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Jokic had to do more decision-making on offense since Jamal Murray was out with an injury. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone already hinted that the All-Star point guard will be out for more than two games:

“We’ll kind of continue to talk to our doctors, but his injury is not a one- or two-game injury. That’s what I do know. This will be something that will be longer than we would like," said Malone after their game with the Bulls.

As always, Jokic's assists numbers spike whenever Murray is out as he had 12 assists against the Pelicans. This is not unfamiliar territory for the Nuggets as they once missed Murray for the entire 2021-22 season where Jokic had his second league MVP.

Against the Pelicans, "The Joker" did not do it all by himself. Jokic got help mainly from Michael Porter Jr. tallying 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists while rookie Julian Strawther had a breakout game coming off the bench with 21 points.

The Denver Nuggets now own a 6-1 record and will be battling the Golden State Warriors next on Nov. 8. They will go on the road again on Nov. 12 to face the Houston Rockets before coming back to the rocky mountains on Nov. 14 against the LA Clippers.