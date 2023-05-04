Jimmy Butler has had an incredible postseason run in the NBA for the Miami Heat, but he was out for Game 2 against the New York Knicks. The Heat are optimistic, though, that Butler will be available to play in Game 3 to help them lead the series.

In Game 2, Miami decided to sit Butler out due to a sprained ankle he sustained in Game 1. Though he was able to play through the pain during the latter part of their first bout of the series to get the win, it was safer for the team to not exhaust their All-Star forward.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Barring a setback, there’s optimism that Jimmy Butler will be able to play in Saturday’s Game 3, per @flasportsbuzz Barring a setback, there’s optimism that Jimmy Butler will be able to play in Saturday’s Game 3, per @flasportsbuzz https://t.co/k0HaL7gkn8

The Heat are extremely short-handed in this year's postseason as they do not have Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Both are dealing with injuries and are extremely significant to their success as a team. With Butler's fighting spirit, Miami could have him back in no time.

