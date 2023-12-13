"Will Marcus and Larsa be attending?" - Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen reunion for Chicago Bulls drives NBA fans wild with anticipation

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen will reunite next month at the United Center in a surprising announcement that will honor past Bulls players. On Jan. 11 and 12, the Chicago Bulls will induct 13 former players into their new Ring of Honor. The move was announced this week by the Bulls, amid uncertainty surrounding their current roster.

With Chicago (9-16) in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, many feel as though now isn't the time to celebrate. Although the team had a brief boost of momentum with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on the bench and Coby White fueling success, that has since changed.

With the team in a two-game skid, the front office is looking to once again tap into fan nostalgia from the golden era of Bulls basketball. In the past, the team has brought back veterans and legends for appearances at games, much to the joy of fans.

Of course, with reports of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen both being in attendance, many questioned what that could mean. With Pippen's ex-wife and Jordan's son dating, it's unclear how the evening will play out; however, fans have already begun to spout theories.

Looking at the awkward situation between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six titles together in Chicago; however, their relationship was tumultuous. As it was described in "The Last Dance" by fellow teammates, the two embodied the good cop/bad cop roles perfectly.

While the two were never best friends off the court and had their fair share of disagreements regarding the team, the latest situation is uncharted territory. Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

Although the situation has raised eyebrows given the age gap between the two, the six-time NBA champ only further amplified the awkward situation. When leaving a restaurant, an inebriated Jordan was asked if he approved of the relationship.

His reaction was captured on video and went viral. However, Marcus Jordan indicated that he and his father talked and cleared the air. Since then, Marcus has also indicated that when the time comes for him and Larsa to get married, he wants his dad to be his best man.

That, of course, raised other questions, most notably whether MJ would want to be in the public eye for the ceremony given the awkward connection. With the Ring of Honor ceremony set to take place in the new year, it will be interesting to see the interactions between Jordan and Pippen.