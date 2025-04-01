"Will MJ fans argue MJ now?" - NBA fans react to Michael Jordan's stance on LeBron James playing in his era

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan reportedly weighed in on how his primary NBA GOAT debate adversary, LeBron James, would have fared in his era. Jordan's remarks divided fans over the LA Lakers superstar's chances of holding up against the physicality of the 1980s and '90s.

Jordan and James have long been pitted against one another in GOAT conversations, with the difference between their generations being a key talking point.

Jordan thrived as an elite shot creator and perimeter defender when the NBA involved more hands-on defense and less offensive spacing. Conversely, James is arguably the most well-rounded player in league history, playing in an era emphasizing finesse and 3-point shooting.

According to former New Jersey Nets star forward Jayson Williams, he conversed with Jordan about the subject during a golf match five months ago. The six-time NBA champion, who rarely talks about James, purportedly spoke glowingly to Williams about the prospects of James' playstyle translating to their generation.

"I asked him, 'What would he do in our era?' and Michael Jordan said, 'LeBron James could play in any era,'" Williams said during an interview with NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson posted to X/Twitter on Monday.

Several James backers took Williams' Jordan quote and ran with it, with some challenging the Hall of Famer's supporters to counter.

"Wonder what Jordan fans will say to that one," @j7zaza said.

"Will MJ fans argue MJ now?" @arhaan_nba wrote.

"Even Jordan knows the GOAT can do it, LOL," @BronWorld said.

"Shoutout to MJ, but this should be common knowledge," @Sean_Barnard1 wrote.

However, other fans pushed back, expressing skepticism about James being as impactful in previous eras.

"Sure, he can play in any era. Everyone knew that. He wouldn't be as good back then," @Lobs_All_Day said.

"Ehhhhh, not 100% sure about that!! I know he is a legend, but he only belongs to this era," @LucasBryner3 wrote.

"LeBozo would've retired by halftime of his first game if he faced the '90s (New York) Knicks or '80s (Detroit) Pistons," @Louaye1980 said.

Jayson Williams on who would win game of 21 between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in their primes

While Michael Jordan reportedly views LeBron James as a cross-generational superstar, Jayson Williams would give Jordan the edge in a head-to-head scenario.

During Monday's interview, Williams was asked who would emerge victorious in a game of 21 between Jordan and James in their primes. The one-time All-Star didn't hesitate to pick the Bulls icon, citing his renowned killer instinct.

"I'm taking the killer! I'm taking MJ," Williams said.

However, Williams noted that it wouldn't be easy for Jordan to overcome James' size advantage (6-foot-6, 198 pounds versus 6-9, 250 pounds).

"Yeah, it's going to be a close score," Williams said. "They're two of the best that ever did it. But that boy is strong, you know? LeBron is strong."

Williams' comments should further fuel the perpetual cycle of arguments surrounding the all-time greats' historical rankings. Unfortunately for fans, a dream one-on-one matchup between Jordan and James remains purely hypothetical.

