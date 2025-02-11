"Will never want him": LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris makes feelings absolutely clear on rekindling romance after split

Former college basketball player LiAngelo Ball’s ex-partner Nikki Mudarris made things clear about what she feels following her split with the athlete-turned-rapper, who allegedly cheated on her. Mudarris made her post-split comments after posting new pictures of her on Instagram on Monday.

“Top shelf, you can’t reach her 💫,” she captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Replying to the post’s comments, Mudarris expressed what she was feeling after exposing Ball in a previous IG post. She remarked about her plans of not letting LiAngelo back into her life.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Aint no spinning the block. Ever!,” she wrote.

Mudarris' IG comment

In another set of comments, Mudarris echoed some of her followers’ sentiments, reaffirming that she will never go back to Ball, who was a former NBA G-League player.

“absolutely never will want him. He’s 🚮,” Mudarris wrote.

Mudarris' IG comment

“he CANT ever!,” she said in another comment.

Mudarris' IG comment

On Saturday, Mudarris broke the shocking news, alleging Ball of leaving their family, including their kids, one-year-old LaVelo Anthony, and two-month-old LaNiyah Nicole.

Mudarris also said that she felt betrayed by Ball, who, according to her, is already creating a new life with another woman.

“I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 1/2 years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I,” she wrote in a now-deleted IG post.

“The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this.”

Mudarris and Ball’s relationship began in 2022. Over a year later, they welcomed their first child LaVelo, before ending last year with the birth of LaNiyah.

LiAngelo Ball reveals new partner after split with former girlfriend

While he has not yet made a statement about Nikki Mudarris’ allegations, LiAngelo Ball took to Instagram story to share a photo with his alleged new girlfriend.

Ball posted a mirror selfie with Rashida Nicole. The former basketball player inserted a black heart emoji in the post.

Meanwhile, Rashida Nicole defended their relationship, denying any mishaps before Ball left Mudarris. Nicole also alleged racism from Mudarris following her split with Ball.

“That lady and her family is racist,” Nicole said. “She always got the N-word in her mouth.”

Expand Tweet

Ball is fresh from signing a record deal with the iconic Def Jam Recordings reportedly worth $13 million, marking his biggest break as a rapper since his viral hit Tweaker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback