Will Seattle get an NBA Team again? What are the chances of that happening again? All you need to about the expansion plans of the NBA

Seattle was once a vibrant basketball city, and its residents take great pride in their beloved team, the Seattle Supersonics. The desire to see the Supersonics return to the NBA has been an ongoing topic of conversation for years, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently hinted that the idea is gaining traction.

The NBA has successfully completed a full season without the constraints of COVID-19 protocols, and the league is back to its usual operations. As things return to normal, Silver has expressed his intention to explore the possibility of expanding the NBA with new teams.

“We will turn to expansion once those new media deals are done,” Silver said to Associated Press Sports Editors. “It’s not a sure thing but, as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time.”

The Seattle Supersonics last suited up in the NBA in the 2007-2008 season. That was the time a 19-year-old Kevin Durant was drafted as the second overall pick behind Portland Trail Blazers' Greg Oden.

In the only year that Durant wore a Supersonics jersey, he was able to tally 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a steal per game. The team concluded the season with a 20-62 record which sets them up to draft Russell Westbrook the following year where they became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Seattle fans watched with envy as the Thunder flourished with three MVP-caliber players in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. The Thunder's most significant achievement was reaching the 2012 NBA Finals, although they ultimately fell short against the Miami Heat.

Seattle may be joined by another team in NBA's League Expansion

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledges that league expansion is in the works and Seattle won't be the only city that may be blessed by a basketball franchise.

Las Vegas has been the most active city in the NBA that doesn't have its team. The gambling capital of the world has hosted NBA All-Star Games and already has a WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces.

“We will look at [Las Vegas]. There’s no doubt there’s enormous interest in Seattle. That’s not a secret. There are other markets that have indicated interest," said Silver. "For the people who hear or read about this interview, we are not engaged in that process now. We’re not taking meetings right now with any potential groups.”

The NBA has not expanded in nearly 20 years and the last team to enter the league was the Charlott Bobcats in 2004.

