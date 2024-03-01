"Will treat you like a king": Ice Cube woos Lil Wayne to BIG3 League after Lakers' 'sh*t' treatment

Lil Wayne, the American rapper, lashed out at the LA Lakers for bad treatment. A well-known purple and gold fan accused the Lakers of treating him like “s**t.”

Big3 co-founder Ice Cube grabbed the perfect opportunity to get his fellow rapper's attention. He immediately asked Wayne to come to his league. Cube also promised Wayne he would be treated like a “king” in the league.

“Big3 will treat you like a king, KING. You’re always welcome in my house,” Cube tweeted.

Wayne tweeted that the team mistreated him because of his comments about Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

“Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. F**k em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”

Lil Wayne has been a Lakers fan for a long time. He is a constant presence in the Crypto.com Arena.

What did Lil Wayne say about Anthony Davis and the Lakers?

One of the criticisms Anthony Davis has been regularly subjected to is his health. In the last four seasons, including 2023-24, Davis has missed 108 out of 307 games. This season, he has only missed four games.

In November, Lil Wayne joined the panelists on Undisputed on Fox Sports. When asked about the Lakers’ condition early in the season, Wayne said he had a good feeling about the team despite their poor record.

However, when Bayless specifically asked the rapper about Anthony Davis, he opined that the team should get rid of Davis.

“The Lakers want to be a championship team and the future as well, you got to get rid of AD.”

When Bayless asked Wayne for the reason behind his statement, he said:

“Because he is AD, plain and simple."

Wayne had previously criticized Davis for being injury-prone. However, he added that the Lakers can’t trade him because of what he brings to the court. However, he said the Lakers star has become unreliable on the court.