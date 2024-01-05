"Wish someone put his sorry a** in game" - Gilbert Arena pulls out trash bag slamming Darvin Ham's iffy Lakers' rotation

The LA Lakers have lost three games in a row, and fingers are already pointing to coach Darvin Ham's rotation as the main factor why the team is underachieving. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas proposed a very unique way of citing Ham's lapses.

On the "Gil's Arena" podcast, the three-time NBA All-Star suggested that LeBron James; his agent, Rich Paul; or his wife, Savannah James put a trash bag in Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish's locker room to clean up their acts or leave.

"When we get it, you know what to do," Arenas said. "You clean this s*** like this, you put all your s*** in here and you get the f*** out of this arena. Because as long as they on this team, that m*****f***er with the bald head (Darvin Ham) and the bump keep putting their a**** in the game."

The Lakers (17-18) have won only three of their last 12 games since winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Taurean Prince, who has averaged 30.8 minutes per game as a starter in 33 games, has provided 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists a night but has been inconsistent. The same goes with Cam Reddish, who averages 6.7 ppg and has not gone above five points in his last four games.

"As long as they on the team, I don't know what he's seeing," Arenas said. "It is like he's trying to relive his career and wish someone put his sorry a** in the game. Three people play. They score four. Pretty sure we can do four to them f*** out of here, man."

Darvin Ham's playing career revisited

Gilbert Arenas said that Darvin Ham was not a good NBA player.

Ham averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 417 games across nine seasons. His best season was during his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks which featured a trio of Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson and Sam Cassell. That was the 1999-2000 season where he provided the team with 5.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.1 apg.

Darvin Ham was known as a dunker and was a champion with the 2004 Detroit Pistons that beat the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals. That time, he was teamed up with Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace and Tayshaun Prince.

His last NBA season was after the Pistons' title defense in 2005 where the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games.