"Wizards GM isn’t even qualified to run a 2K team" - NBA fans erupt as Jordan Poole joins Zion Williamson on Pelicans, sending ex-MIP to Washington

NBA fans have reacted to Jordan Poole being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to the latest trade report. On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Poole would be included in a trade that would help the Washington Wizards acquire the 2016 Most Improved Player, CJ McCollum.

According to ESPN, the Pelicans would receive Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick.

This would be Poole's third team since being traded by the Golden State Warriors. It will also be McCollum's third team since he was traded from Portland.

The latest trade has been widely ridiculed by NBA fans, with one bewildered by the Pelicans' trust in Zion Williamson and Jordan Poole to handle their offense.

"Pelicans are dumb if they think they can contend with Poole and Zion as their 2 best offensive players lmao," the fan wrote on X.

A Jordan Poole fan was upset with the trade, calling it illogical.

"Someone please give me any reason as in why the actual hell the wizards did this. I need logic because this was my favorite guy on the roster," they wrote.

A fan took a shot at Washington Wizards GM Will Dawkins' ability to run a team.

"the Wizards GM isn’t even qualified to run a 2K team at this point," the fan wrote.

Some fans opined that the trade wasn't helpful either to the Wizards or the Pelicans.

"can someone explain to me why either team would do this? an X user wrote.

"This trade seems pointless 😭😭😭," another one remarked.

A fan slammed the Wizards for trading players in their 20s for McCollum and Olynyk, who are in their 30s.

Meanwhile, an upset fan called the Pelicans' move to trade CJ McCollum a "dumb" move, writing:

"Holy sh*t the pelicans are so dumb... cj was there star and the only reason they've been good."

Jordan Poole adds to the young firepower in New Orleans

Jordan Poole was one of the biggest young stars in the league when he burst onto the scene during his stint with Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors in 2019. However, since he was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2023, Poole's career has been invisible in the small market of Washington.

The 2022 NBA champion might have now gotten a second shot at reviving his career with the Pelicans, who have a vibrant young core comprising Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy. Having Poole would only add to their firepower.

Jordan Poole is one of the most creative players in the league when it comes to scoring, but he is also an underrated playmaker. His presence with Williamson would help the Pelicans spread the floor and create better opportunities for Williamson.

