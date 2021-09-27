WNBA superstar Candace Parker signs an extension with Turner Sports; Stan Van Gundy brought back as Game Analyst for the 2021-22 NBA season

Turner Sports has been a household name in the NBA for decades and has covered All-Star games, opening nights and the NBA playoffs. Their studio segment, 'Inside the NBA' is arguably one of the best sports debate shows in the world and is incredibly fun to watch. Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson not only discuss the NBA but have fun while doing it. They have hilarious segments such as "Shaqtin' a Fool" and "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night" among others.

Shaqtin' a Fool @shaqtin



Giannis’ trip to the free throw line takes this week's “A free throw routine that’s longer than his last name.” 😂Giannis’ trip to the free throw line takes this week's #Shaqtin “A free throw routine that’s longer than his last name.” 😂



Giannis’ trip to the free throw line takes this week's #Shaqtin https://t.co/NV5I9nTqRm

As of the 2020-21 NBA season, 'Inside the NBA' only airs on Thursdays and after playoff games. Turner Sports rebranded their Tuesday postgame show to "NBA on TNT Postgame Show" which features Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade as analysts and Adam Leftkoe as the host.

Fans were so smitten with the 'Inside the NBA' crew that the new cast was met with criticism and disdain. Eventually, however, people grew to like the new show lineup with Parker and Wade. Turner Sports has extended Candace Parker's contract and she will continue to be a part of TNT for the foreseeable future.

Candace Parker will continue to be a Studio Analyst for Turner Sports

Candace Parker as a Studio Analyst covering NCAA March Madness [Source: Turner Sports]

Candace Parker has been an amazing addition to the TNT show lineup. She brings insights into the world of WNBA and talks about the NBA stars with fresh opinions. Turner Sports extended her on a multi-year deal and she will contribute as a Studio Analyst for NBA on TNT, NBA TV and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

Senior Vice President of Talent Services & Special Projects at Turner Sports, Tara August, said,

"Candace brings a passionate player perspective to every telecast and marries it with a grace and style that keeps viewers entertained and engaged at every turn"

Candace Parker currently plays for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA Eastern Conference. She is one of the most respected players in the sport of women's basketball and is one of the most decorated stars in the WNBA. Parker won the 2016 WNBA championship with the LA Sparks for which she was named WNBA Finals MVP. She is a two-time WNBA MVP, one-time DPOY and six-time All-Star/All-WNBA, three-time rebounding leader and three-time peak performer.

Candace Parker is currently carrying the Chicago Sky through the WNBA playoffs.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT Candace Parker put up 11 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST to lead Chicago to the second-round of the WNBA playoffs Candace Parker put up 11 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST to lead Chicago to the second-round of the WNBA playoffs https://t.co/PcRfupoCEA

Turner Sports announces the return of coach Stan Van Gundy

Stan Van Gundy on NBA Gametime Live [Source: NBA TV]

Former New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy is coming back to Turner Sports as an analyst. He was part of the ESPN's broadcast crew on NBA on ABC and then announced his move to Turner Sports in 2019. However, he left after one season to be the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans but after a failed run in Louisiana, he is back at Turner Sports.

Senior Vice President of Talent Services & Special Projects at Turner Sports, Tara August, said,

Also Read

"Candace and Stan are two of the most highly-regarded analysts in the game of basketball, and we’re thrilled for them to continue to be a part of our dynamic commentator roster...We missed Stan’s irreverent coaching voice and are honored to have him back to educate fans on Xs and Os and bring them a bit closer to the game"

Stan Van Gundy will serve as a Game Analyst on NBA on TNT throughout the season and also contribute NBA TV studio commentator.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar