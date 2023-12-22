"Won’t see him talking to Kris Jenner like that" - NBA fans clown Tristan Thompson for screaming at ball boy during timeout

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran big man Tristan Thompson went viral for screaming at a ball boy in their recent match against the Atlanta Hawks. It was during a timeout, and the ball was stuck on top of the glass between the game clock. Fans went at Thompson for screaming at the ball boy.

Before the season started, the Cavs signed Thompson on a one-year deal, giving the team a much-needed veteran presence. The 2016 champion has not seen much time on the court this season. He's only averaging 11.1 minutes a game, which is the lowest in his career.

On the court, Thompson is always expressive. He's often butted heads with other intense players on the court. But this was the first instance where fans saw his aggressiveness addressed to a ball boy. Watch the video below to see how he screamed at the Cavs employee.

Fans were claiming that Thompson was trying to get an official to get the ball and not let the ball boy do all the work. Fortunately, the situation didn't escalate into something more intense.

Cleveland won that game, 126-119, and Thompson had six points and five rebounds.

Tristan Thompson could get his jersey number back

Some fans may think Tristan Thompson's jersey number looks odd. During his early years with the Cavs, he wore the No. 13. This season, he decided to wear No. 12 because Ricky Rubio is the one using his usual number with the team.

Before the start of the season, the Spanish point guard announced that he would be stepping away from basketball to focus on his mental health. Until now, there haven't been any reports on Rubio's potential return to court. Many are speculating that he could retire from basketball altogether.

League sources reported that the Cavs and Rubio have begun discussing the future. Part of their discussion has been a potential parting of ways. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported about this.

"The Cleveland Cavaliers and Ricky Rubio have begun discussing a potential parting of ways amid doubts about Rubio resuming an NBA career that has spanned 12 seasons, league sources say," Charania reported.

If the team and Rubio part ways, Thompson can revert to wearing No. 13 on his jersey again. He's been synonymous with the number, as it was what he donned during the Cavs' title run and multiple finals trips.

