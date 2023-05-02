"Wong dong tigers Select dillion brooks" - Fans go wild after shocking Memphis Grizzlies update on Dillon Brooks 

On the heels of being eliminated by the LA Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies have informed free agent Dillon Brooks that the team won't be bringing him back. The news came as a shock given that Brooks and the Grizzlies found regular-season success this season.

Despite that, fans have been quick to troll Brooks, who notably didn't talk to media members on several occasions after talking trash to LeBron James early on.

Yikes. BREAKING: The Grizzlies have told Dillon Brooks they will not re-sign him this summer “under any circumstances”, via @ShamsCharania Yikes. BREAKING: The Grizzlies have told Dillon Brooks they will not re-sign him this summer “under any circumstances”, via @ShamsCharania.Yikes. https://t.co/0vKDPkxr2M

Aaron @AaronSupreme @LegionHoops @ShamsCharania 🤣🤣🤣🤣 yo bro, these players need to focus on their game @LegionHoops @ShamsCharania 🤣🤣🤣🤣 yo bro, these players need to focus on their game

Dillon Brooks' future as a free agent

Dillon Brooks' future as a free agent seems quite uncertain. Given that the Memphis Grizzlies have no intentions of bringing him back, he'll now look to test his value on the open market.

While he has proven to have a high-quality defense, his antics have certainly rubbed many the wrong way over the course of the season. While there are plenty of other players who are notorious for talking trash, what separates Brooks is his recent claims regarding the media.

As NBA vet Matt Barnes pointed out, it wasn't necessarily the trash talk that hasn't gone over well, it was the fact that Brooks didn't own up to his trash talk. After calling LeBron James old, he then backtracked, claiming that the media was making him out to be a villain. Barnes said:

"How do you talk s**t and then try to say that the media and the fans are making you a villain? And then when you start getting your head busted you don't want to talk to the media no more? It's easy to talk s**t when s**t is cool. But when your back is against the wall, you got to stand on what you're talking."

The situation was made worse by the fact that Brooks declined to talk to media members several times throughout the series. In one instance, Brooks left the locker room before media members were allowed in.

Barnes also touched on this in his comments regarding Dillon Brooks:

"And now you wanna 'I'm out' and 'I'm not talking to the media.' He's acting like a h**, straight up, and he's trying to point fingers at everyone else, that s**t is weak."

