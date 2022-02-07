“Word soon got out that Superman was in the house” - Phil Jackson on trying to protect Michael Jordan’s privacy on his return to basketball, from a throwback excerpt in the book Eleven Rings

Michael Jordan was the most popular athlete in the world during his playing days, which made every activity of his newsworthy. He once retired from the NBA in 1993 but sent the media into a frenzy when word got out that he was working on a return.

Jordan's decision to leave the team in 1993 after winning a three-peat to play minor league baseball was to honor his father, who always wanted him to play baseball. His father, James Jordan, was murdered in July 1993, which was one of the reasons Jordan decided to retire early.

After playing baseball for 12 months, MJ chose to return to basketball, and the then Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson recounted the experience in his book "Eleven Rings." He talked about how much he tried to protect Jordan's privacy upon his return.

But could not control the media circus that followed when word of his return got out. Phil explained what followed after he told Jordan he could rejoin the team.

Chase Senior @Chase_Senior I’m wrapping up Eleven Rings by Phil Jackson. Some great tidbits in here, including him discussing the similarities and differences between Kobe and Michael Jordan. Pretty fascinating I’m wrapping up Eleven Rings by Phil Jackson. Some great tidbits in here, including him discussing the similarities and differences between Kobe and Michael Jordan. Pretty fascinating https://t.co/R887sJLQ5v

Jordan played in only 17 games in the 1994-95 season after his return and helped the team to a 13-4 record. Unfortunately, they lost to Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Michael Jordan led the Bulls to another three-peat from 1996

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls confers with an official

Although the Bulls crashed out of the 1995 playoffs in the conference semi-finals, Michael Jordan led the team to another three-peat the following three seasons.

He dominated in that period, playing in every single game for three consecutive seasons both in the regular season and playoffs.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Father’s Day, 1996:



Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993.



"I know he’s watching. ... This is for Daddy." Father’s Day, 1996:Michael Jordan collapses on the floor in tears after dedicating his fourth championship to his father, who was murdered in 1993."I know he’s watching. ... This is for Daddy." https://t.co/kjagJO0hDL

On his way to his second three-peat, he won two regular-season MVP awards, three scoring titles, and three Finals MVP awards. Jordan announced his return in the biggest way possible and showed that he still got it.

Jordan's perfect run in the Finals has been a point of reference in the GOAT debate between him and LeBron James. He made six Finals appearances, won all six titles, and was never dragged to a Game 7.

Edited by David Nyland