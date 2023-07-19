“Working a little on my skyhook” – Victor Wembanyama intends to add Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s lethal move under his belt

The San Antonio Spurs got themselves a future franchise player in Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5 center capable of doing everything on the floor. Fans only got a glimpse of his offensive arsenal in Summer League when he played two games, and he's already planning on adding another weapon.

It's impossible to contest a player of Wemby's height, especially if he moves smoothly with the basketball. Interestingly, the French center is looking to add more to his game and give defenders another daunting task.

The No. 1 pick was asked what move he wants to perfect. Surprisingly, Wemby intends to add Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook.

"I've been working a little bit on my skyhook, Kareem skyhook, and hopefully someday that can be a weapon to add," Wembanyama said.

The young prospect has an 8-foot wingspan, giving his defenders headaches on how to defend him. It'll be surprising to see him perfect the move that no player has mastered since Kareem. Luckily for defenders, Wemby is still working on the move, which means they have time to prepare for it.

But then again, it's an impossible move to stop. Abdul-Jabbar, who's 7-2, caused problems for defenders whenever he used the move. He was the NBA's scoring king for a reason.

Brandon Miller has high praise for Victor Wembanyama

2023 NBA Summer League: Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller had a chance to showcase their talents against each other in Las Vegas. The two top draft picks weren't able to put in a historic performance for the fans, but it allowed them to find their rhythm on the floor.

Following their game against each other, Miller was interviewed by Paul George. George asked what it was like to play against the top rookie of his class. The Charlotte Hornets rookie respectfully complimented Wemby and was in awe of the Frenchman.

"They kept switching with big men," Miller said. "So, I couldn't really explain what this is. Big-to-big switch? But Victor is not a big. He's like an animal. Ain't no position for him."

Miller: "They kept switching with big men, so I couldn't really explain what this is. Big-to-big switch? But Victor is not a big. He's like an animal. Ain't no position for him." (via Podcast P with Paul George) PG: "How do you define matching up [with Wemby?]"Miller: "They kept switching with big men, so I couldn't really explain what this is. Big-to-big switch? But Victor is not a big. He's like an animal. Ain't no position for him." (via Podcast P with Paul George) pic.twitter.com/qQwtGzGivv

Fans are looking forward to the two future stars competing against one another. They have a young career ahead of them, and both could turn things around for their teams.

During their game against each other, Miller put up 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. He wasn't very efficient, shooting 5-for-15. Wemby had difficulty finding his groove on the offensive side, only putting up nine points, with eight rebounds and five blocks.

