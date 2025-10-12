"Worst jersey in the league" - NBA fans troll Warriors' city edition jersey for 2025-26 season

NBA fans reacted to the viral picture of the Golden State Warriors' City Edition jersey. On Saturday, @TheWarriorsTalk posted a picture of the jersey that featured &quot;The Town&quot; text, paying tribute to Oakland. The center of the jersey features oak trees within a circle with the jersey number.The jersey is not yet made available worldwide and was only available on Nike's Brazilian official site. The City Edition jersey received mixed reactions from the fans. Reacting to the post, a fan blatantly called the Dubs jerseys the worst in the NBA.&quot;Worst jerseys in the league ofc it's Steph team too.&quot;bossman @thyonlybossmanLINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk Worst jerseys in the league ofc it’s Steph team tooMeanwhile, one of the fans harshly criticized the color choice for the jersey.&quot;The hell is that? It's just all red and white, gross🤮.&quot;LifeOfLakers @LifOfLakersLINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk The hell is that? It’s just all red and white, gross🤮&quot;I mean what are we doing? Literally all this team needs is their 2015-2016 branding and they'll be fine.&quot;C1234j @C1234j1LINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk I mean what are we doing? Literally all this team needs is their 2015-2016 branding and they’ll be fine.A fan was still confused about their real emotion about the newly released jersey.&quot;I mean doesn’t give me Warriors vibes at all but i guess.&quot;Tate 𓊝 @TateTakesLINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk I mean doesn’t give me warriors vibes at all but i guessOne one the fans had a problem with the color choice in the jersey, and called it &quot;ugly.&quot;&quot;Jerseys look really ugly they could've done better why is their red 😭.&quot;Curry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubsLINK@TheWarriorsTalk Jerseys look really ugly they could’ve done better why is their red 😭One of the fans expected to jersey to look even better in real time.&quot;This is going to look a lot better than we think when they come out with them🔥.&quot;Zayht🎭 @Zayht1LINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk This is going to look a lot better than we think when they come out with them🔥A fan boldly declared that it was a championship season for Golden State.&quot;I've seen enough it’s a fu***** championship omfg.&quot;Jay-Rock_30 @StephMyGoat_30LINK@LegionHoops @TheWarriorsTalk I’ve seen enough it’s a fucking championship omfgThe Warriors sit Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler for Lakers preseason gameThe Warriors are set to face the LA Lakers in their 3rd preseason game on Sunday. This will be their second matchup in this preseason after their opening preseason game on Oct. 5. However, the team made a disappointing announcement ahead of the matchup. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Dubs will take the floor without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. Coach Steve Kerr said that Curry was banged up but was expected to be available for the next preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Additionally, the team will also play without shooting guard Moses Moody. He has been dealing with a calf injury, which is expected to be minor. Veteran Al Horford would also not suit up for the game. So far, the Warriors have played two preseason games, against the Lakers and the Blazers. They have won both games. All of the starters have played in both games.