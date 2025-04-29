"Worst playoff dropper" - Fans flame Jalen Green for NBA playoffs woes with single digit scores as Houston drops to 3-1

Jalen Green had a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders ahead of his team's Western Conference playoffs first-round matchup against the Warriors. However, the youngster failed to deliver on those expectations.

The Rockets are now facing a near-impossible task of turning around a 3-1 deficit in the series after they lost Game 4 against the Dubs, 109-106. On Tuesday, NBA Central shared Green's statistics from his last seven games in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The Rockets' youngster managed to score in double digits only once in the last seven games and the fans were quick to catch on his performance drop. They dropped in the post's comment section and trolled Green for his lackluster showing.

"Worst playoff dropper of all time," one fan said.

"Building a team around Jalen Green is like building a team around Norman Powell or CJ McCollum 😭" another fan said.

"Showed up for one game..." another fan said.

One fan trolled the Rockets star for his nail painting habit.

"Let Houston ban nail polish n he drops 50," the fan commented.

"Nail painter ain’t him at all," another fan said.

"Looks like he got lucky with one good game," another fan said.

Even though the Dubs have a 3-1 lead in the series, it is not over yet. The Warriors are the only team in history who have blown off a 3-1 lead in a playoff series. However, that comeback was initiated by none other than LeBron James as part of the legendary comeback by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

If the Rockets plan on doing something similar, Jalen Green will have not only deliver an otherworldly performance but he will have to do it consistently for the rest of the series. The Warriors take on the Rockets for Game 5 on Wednesday.

"You can't go single digits": Charles Barkley shares his honest thoughts on Jalen Green's inconsistency

After the Rockets lost Game 4 on Monday, Inside the NBA crew gave their analysis on the game. During one segment, NBA legend Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on Jalen Green's inconsistent performance throughout the series.

"He gets a fog when he is not scoring," Barkley said. "He's had 38 in one game and single digits in other three games."

Shaquille O'Neal interrupted Barkley to highlight that Green is a youngster coming through in the league but the Suns legend blatantly refused to accept that reasoning.

"He's not that young. He has 38 a game ago, you can't go from 38 to 8. You can go 38 from 20, 24. You can't go single digits."

Jalen Green ended Game 4 with only eight points, three rebounds and one assist. Before the playoffs, he was having an great run and was averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in the regular season.

