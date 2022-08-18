“Would Duncan ever have beg somebody to come save him?” - NBA analyst says including Steph Curry in the same as same class as Shaq, Kobe and Tim Duncan is blasphemous

Steph Curry changed the way basketball is played. With his incredible 3-point shooting skills, Curry has become the best shooter in league history. Because of him, teams are launching more long-range shots than ever before. Spacing on the floor is different, and even centers can knock down 3-pointers in today's NBA.

Derek Fisher recently praised Curry and put him in the same category as Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. On "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless, however, disagreed, saying:

"Pure and utter blasphemy," Bayless said. "How can we include, within the confines of that triumvirate, a man who came up so small ... that he led a contingent ... to recruit, to beg Kevin Durant to go and save him? That's what Steph did."

Bayless referred to what the Golden State Warriors guard did after a loss in the 2016 NBA Finals. After LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers became the first to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a championsip, Curry and his teammates recruited Kevin Durant.

Steph Curry did what other all-time greats would never do

Of the three NBA legends in the comparison, O'Neal finished his career with four championship rings, while Bryant and Duncan won five each.

Bayless said the trio would never beg others to join them and save their legacies.

"Would Duncan ever beg somebody to go and come save him? Or Kobe? Or Shaq? No, they would not," Bayless concluded.

The analyst also brought up Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, two more iconic champions.

Curry ended up winning two of his four championship rings with Durant. The Warriors won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, but it was Durant who was the best player on those teams.

Kobe and Shaq won three rings together with the LA Lakers. Duncan had a fantastic trio on his San Antonio Spurs teams, while Jordan and Bird were also surrounded by incredible players.

Curry also had Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and a fantastic supporting cast. After that wasn't enough in a historic collapse to Cleveland, the Warriors formed one of the most incredible teams with Durant.

Derek Fisher's comments about Curry

Fisher played with Bryant and O'Neal, so he knows how good they were during their peaks. The point guard won five championships and had to beat Duncan's Spurs a couple of times as well.

WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse “Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game. I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.” -Derek Fisher “Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game. I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.” -Derek Fisher https://t.co/gTwPhVqQw3

Fisher said that Curry separated himself from many other players in league history, which is why he deserves a place among the all-time greats.

Considering that Curry revolutionized basketball, these comments make sense. However, Bayless doesn't think the Warriors guard is that amazing.

