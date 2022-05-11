"Would you speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me, Skip Bayless?" - Rudy Gobert claps back at NBA analyst after being called a "fake tough guy" amid Shaquille O'Neal comparisons

Rudy Gobert grabbed national media attention when he responded to Shaquille O'Neal's bold claim that the France international wouldn’t stand a chance against him in his prime. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s daring reply to shut down O'Neal was ridiculed by most fans and several basketball analysts.

"The Undisputed" co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless hammered the Utah Jazz center for “barking up the wrong tree.” Bayless bluntly labeled Gobert a “fake tough guy,” which didn't sit well with the three-time All-Star.

Here’s how Gobert addressed the veteran sports analyst’s stinging remarks:

“Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ? I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable…”

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Rudy, you are barking up the biggest, wrongest tree. Shaq was the most dominating offensive force in the history of this league." — Rudy Gobert says he would've "locked" Shaq up:"Rudy, you are barking up the biggest, wrongest tree. Shaq was the most dominating offensive force in the history of this league." — @RealSkipBayless Rudy Gobert says he would've "locked" Shaq up:"Rudy, you are barking up the biggest, wrongest tree. Shaq was the most dominating offensive force in the history of this league." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/082mkNdhdr Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable... twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Would u speak to me that way if you were standing in front of me @RealSkipBayless ?🤔 I’m cool with the constant disrespect and opinions about who i am as a player and i CHOOSE to let these things slide but it seems like people are getting way to comfortable... twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Gobert seems like a level-headed person who just goes about his business in the NBA despite the ridicule and the taunting. He usually takes criticism in stride, proving his worth on the basketball court rather than talking on social media.

Bayless, however, is legendary for his provocative and sometimes hurtful comments. Gobert’s not the first one he’s criticized and likely won’t be the last. It’s where he has carved his name.

The FS1 host will likely not back down from his remarks. It’s a guarantee that he will repeat everything to Gobert’s face in the exact tone he used during the taping. He would even double down on his comments with more venom.

Gobert unwisely added more fuel to the fire with a follow-up message:

“Only two people on this earth are allowed to talk to me that way @RealSkipBayless . And you’re not one of em.”

Rudy Gobert isn’t the only NBA superstar Skip Bayless has feuded with

Rudy Gobert isn't the only NBA superstar Skip Bayless has antagonized [Photo via Twitter/@RealSkipBayless]

Skip Bayless is an unapologetic LeBron James critic. He even hounds the four-time MVP in the offseason, taking a shot at the LA Lakers superstar for almost anything under the sun. It’s almost impossible for the Fox Sports analyst to survive a week without taking a dig at “King James.”

To James’ credit, he’s never even given Bayless’ shots an ounce of importance by replying on social media.

Even Kevin Durant had enough of Bayless’ tweets despite the latter praising him earlier this season.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar flatly and simply said:

“I really don’t like u”

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron? I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles… I really don’t like u twitter.com/RealSkipBayles…

Durant’s direct message got a volley in return:

“Kevin Durant is the Best Player on the Planet. But when it comes to dealing with the media & social media, he has a screw loose. He's the thinnest-skinned superstar ever. YET THERE'S NO REASON TO BE. HE'S KEVIN FREAKIN DURANT. HE SHOULD BE ABOVE PSYCHO FEUDS AND BURNER ACCOUNTS.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Kevin Durant is the Best Player on the Planet. But when it comes to dealing with the media & social media, he has a screw loose. He's the thinnest-skinned superstar ever. YET THERE'S NO REASON TO BE. HE'S KEVIN FREAKIN DURANT. HE SHOULD BE ABOVE PSYCHO FEUDS AND BURNER ACCOUNTS. Kevin Durant is the Best Player on the Planet. But when it comes to dealing with the media & social media, he has a screw loose. He's the thinnest-skinned superstar ever. YET THERE'S NO REASON TO BE. HE'S KEVIN FREAKIN DURANT. HE SHOULD BE ABOVE PSYCHO FEUDS AND BURNER ACCOUNTS.

If Skip Bayless relishes going after Kevin Durant, he will never take a step back against Rudy Gobert.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh