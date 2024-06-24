"Would have told him to go f**k himself" - Reggie Miller once said he wouldn't leave the Pacers even if Michael Jordan tried to sway him to Bulls

Reggie Miller played all 18 of his NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers, never playing for another team in his career. Miller chose loyalty over anything, and if Michael Jordan recruited him to join the Chicago Bulls, he would have told "His Airness" to "go f**k himself."

In a 2021 interview with ESPN, Miller was asked about loyalty and playing for one team in his legendary career. He was really proud of what he achieved with the Pacers: one NBA Finals appearance in 2000 and many battles with the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

But what if during his career Jordan called him to team up in Chicago? Miller wouldn't join the Bulls to play with GOAT.

"And if Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go f**k himself. I'll be coming to see you on I-65 or whatever that highway is there. I'll be down to see you. I never came close to going anywhere else," Miller said.

The Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers would meet four times in the regular season as they were in the same division. During Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller's era, they only played against each other once in the playoffs.

It was the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, and it went to seven games. Miller's Pacers quickly went down 2-0 before back-to-back two-point wins in Indiana tied the series at 2-2. The Bulls got a dominant victory in Game 5, but the Pacers didn't go away as they forced a Game 7.

In Game 7, Jordan outdueled Miller to lead Chicago to their straight NBA Finals appearance. MJ had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Miller put up 22 points, four assists and went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Michael Jordan was driven nuts by Reggie Miller

Michael Jordan admitted in "The Last Dance" that the only teams in the East that the Chicago Bulls had a hard time against were the "Bad Boys" Pistons and the 1998 Indiana Pacers. Jordan also told ESPN back in 1998 that playing against Reggie Miller drove him mad.

"I don't really dislike anybody in the league, but playing Reggie Miller drives me nuts. It's like chicken-fighting with a woman. His game is all this flopping-type thing. He weighs only 185 pounds, so you have to be careful, don't touch him, or it's a foul. On offense, I use all my 215 pounds and just move him out. But he has his hands on you all the time, like a woman holding your waist. I just want to beat his hands off because it's illegal. It irritates me," Jordan said.

While Michael Jordan dominated the 1990s, it's arguable that the second-best shooting guard in the East during that decade was Reggie Miller. Joe Dumars might have an argument, but he was on the decline in the second part of the decade.

