“Would’ve given Shaq a lot of hell”: $12,000,000 ex-NBA star counters Shaquille O'Neal’s bold Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren claims 

This week, Shaquille O'Neal boldly proclaimed on an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq that he would give both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren problems if he ever matched up with either of the two young stars one-on-one.

While Shaquille O'Neal acknowledged that both Wembanyama and Holmgren would fire away from beyond the arc on offense, he made it clear that he believed he would make both players quit when it came time to guard him.

The way NBA vet Danny Green, whose net worth is estimated at $12 million on Celebrity Networth, sees things, both Wembanyama and Holmgren would have him in hell, not the other way around.

During Wednesday's installment of Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Green spoke with Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle about Shaquille O'Neal's claims, pushing back on the Hall of Famer's comments.

"Wemby does not seem like a kid that would ever quit on anything. But ... I feel like Shaq is just one of those guys- He always ... feel[s] like people forget. So it's like, 'Yo, you're gonna respect me.' ..."

He further elaborated on why he disagreed with Shaquille O'Neal's claim:

"And yes, he would have bullied these guys. He would have been able to do that on the offensive end of the floor. But on the defensive end of the floor, Shaq would have had problems guarding these guys. There's no way he's stepping out. He was not even comfortable leaving the paint to guard them on the perimeter."

Green then went on to reference how we may have seen a glimpse of what a potential Victor Wembanyama-Shaquille O'Neal matchup may have looked like when Wembanyama faced off against Joel Embiid during his rookie year and the former MVP utilized a bully-ball style to dominate the game.

As Green went on to point out, however, Wembanyama seemed to learn from the experience.

France holding out hope that Victor Wembanyama joins the team for EuroBasket this summer amid comments from Shaquille O'Neal

Although Shaquille O'Neal's comments about Victor Wembanyama have sparked plenty of discussions in NBA circles, the most notable storyline surrounding the young star is his health.

After a stellar rookie year, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs found themselves teetering on the edge of playoff contention prior to this year's All-Star break.

While San Antonio's front office acquired De'Aaron Fox in hopes of aiding their playoff push, Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder following the All-Star break.

Given that the young star will have to be on blood thinners for several months, the situation spelled an end to the 2024-25 season.

While he hasn't played since the All-Star Game, according to French national team coach Frédéric Fauthoux, who spoke with French outlet L'Equipe, the team is optimistic that there's a chance Wemby is able to suit up for EuroBasket in August.

“We had Victor before his operation, he is motivated to be part of the team. We’ll see as he evolves physically, we’ll make the decision when it’s the right time, until then, we’ll be in the dark. But he feels good, everything is going well (in his rehabilitation).”

The expectation was that Wemby would be good to go in time for San Antonio's training camp in late September. However, it sounds like there's a chance that the young star is back in action sooner.

