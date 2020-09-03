'Wow, didn't see that coming' - NBA fraternity explodes as Steve Nash is appointed Brooklyn Nets head coach

The Brooklyn Nets recently hired NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash as the new head coach of the team on a four-year contract.

A two-time MVP and seven-time All-NBA player, Steve Nash has no prior coaching experience, which is why this decision that was taken by the Brooklyn Nets was met with mixed reception from the fans, former players, and journalists alike.

Steve Nash is considered one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA, and the job to take the Brooklyn Nets to the pinnacle of NBA basketball is most definitely a tough task for any coach, let alone one with no experience in doing so.

The Brooklyn Nets board has been busy since the 2019 off-season, in which they managed to snag two present-day superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn Nets are championship contenders with Durant and Irving

Now, they have a superstar of yesteryear in Steve Nash, who will be hoping to achieve the same success as a coach as he enjoyed during his playing days. Interestingly, the Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash are both yet to win an NBA Championship. Next season will be extremely interesting to follow, with Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets entering the fray with a healthy roster.

Steve Nash to the Brooklyn Nets - here's what present and former players think

Y’all wanted a third star 👀 🍿 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 3, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is not wrong to think of Steve Nash as a star addition!

Remember Mike D’Antoni offense came from Steve Nash! That was Nash’s idea to play that fast pace different style of play. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 3, 2020

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

More Canadians in Brooklyn I’m all for it! 🇨🇦 Congrats @SteveNash!! 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/cMMVnVE8jo — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) September 3, 2020

WNBA star Kia Nurse is delighted to have her countryman return to the NBA, and she took to Twitter to express the same.

Wow Didn’t see that coming — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) September 3, 2020

Derek Fisher, Jason Kidd all got jobs right away because of 20 years of HIGH LEVEL BBall IQ. Please don’t question Steve Nash’s hire or make this about anything else. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson was quick to shut down people who believe that the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash is a poor move.

Durant with GSW

Steve Nash has worked with the Golden State Warriors before, when Kevin Durant was still with the franchise. With a star point-guard in Kyrie Irving like GSW had in Stephen Curry, Steve Nash might want to run a similar offense with the Brooklyn Nets.

Steve Nash to the Brooklyn Nets - what the experts think

Los Angeles Lakers fan and NBA expert Shannon Sharpe feels that the move is justified by the high basketball IQ Steve Nash has.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Nets hiring Steve Nash as their head coach:



"I'm surprised by this, but I like the hire. What I'm starting to see in basketball is: yes you need to know the X's and O's, but when you have great players and multiple on one team, it's about managing egos." pic.twitter.com/mJu3w0uS9H — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 3, 2020

Sharpe's other half on the show, Skip Bayless, believes that there were better candidates.

.@RealSkipBayless on Nets hiring Steve Nash as next head coach:



"I would've liked Ty Lue more. He's made to coach this team." pic.twitter.com/V7nug8HBGi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 3, 2020

ESPN expert Stephen A. Smith was skeptical of the move and didn't agree with the Brooklyn Nets, although he was quick to remind everyone of how highly he thought of Steve Nash as a person and player.

I love Steve Nash! But....... pic.twitter.com/lo73hhoM0q — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 3, 2020

