"Wow these are trash" - Michael Jordan's WNBA collab leaves fans unimpressed over outdated design

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is getting ready to release an all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 3s in collaboration with the WNBA. With the league's regular season underway following Tuesday's action, the Jordan brand is cashing in on the excitement with its latest release. The only problem is that fans aren't feeling the new design.

The shoes, released on Jul. 13, feature a desert camo print with a white midsole and a gum sole. On the back, the Air Jordan logo is printed in black on a rubber heel cap. Many fans noted the design gives an early 2000s feel.

Of course, the Air Jordan 3, released in 1988, has been a fan-favorite over the years. It explains why many fans weren't feeling the bold camo print. In response to the news of the release, many members of the NBA and WNBA community weighed in.

From the sounds of things, many fans expect the shoes to flop and eventually wind up at outlet malls in American stores. In addition, many pointed out that the shoes don't have a release in men's sizes either, leaving them confused.

Looking at Michael Jordan & Jordan brand's upcoming release calendar for women's shoes

The latest WNBA collaboration with Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand didn't seem to be a hit with fans. However, Air Jordan has some big things in the works. In addition to a slew of releases planned for their signature men's line, the brand also has some big women's releases planned.

For example, on May 25, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will release a women's model of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low. The colorway, dubbed the 'Elkins' takes inspiration from Elkins High School. It will be exclusively released in women's sizes.

Later this month, the brand will also release the Air Jordan 1 High OG in a women's-exclusive colorway. The May 29 release will feature a 'Latte' colorway, which has already gained traction online with fans.

Looking ahead to next month, Jordan brand already has three women's releases lined up for fans. All in two weeks, the Michael Jordan and Jordan brand will release the Air Jordan 1 Low OG in a "Gorge Green" colorway. They will also release the Nina Chanel Air Jordan 3 OG in a "Bicoastal" colorway.

In addition, they will also release the famed Air Jordan 11s in a low 'Legend Pink' colorway for $190. Although the WNBA Desert Camo release isn't popular, the months ahead will feature some big Air Jordan releases for women.