  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Zion Williamson
  • "WTF is actually going on with dude?": Fans express worry as Zion Williamson’s fashion statement with purple bandanas fuels commitment concerns

"WTF is actually going on with dude?": Fans express worry as Zion Williamson’s fashion statement with purple bandanas fuels commitment concerns

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 13, 2025 22:52 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Zion Williamson's fashion (Image Source: IMAGN)

Fans expressed their concern over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fashion statement. Recent photos show that his physical conditioning is not at its best. And while some fans express concern over that, his recent fashion choice caught their attention.

Ad

Williamson was seen with a purple bandana, and some believe it could hint at his future with the Pelicans. A fan recently had a photo with the Duke big man, and it was posted on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From there, fans started to worry for the two-time All-Star. Here are some of what they said regarding Zion Williamson's new fashion statement.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Alright man, wtf is actually going on with dude? 🤣" a fan said.
Ad
"We gotta be honest, he doesn't wanna play basketball, he's like that kid in school who's got talent and the coach tries to beg him to play, he's like "nah" or "will see", and never does," another fan commented.
"It gets worse and worse every year, god bless him," one fan said.

More fans expressed their concern.

Ad
"He’s one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. Not even from an injury. Dude just can’t be serious," someone commented.
Ad
"he gotta be going thru an identity crisis," a comment read.
"Yeah man Zion hype over with bro," a fan posted.

An NBA insider said that Zion Williamson needs to address a few things this offseason

The Pelicans still believe that Zion Williamson is their franchise star. Even with the arrival of former NBA star Joe Dumars as the new president of basketball operations, Williamson is still a significant part of their team.

Ad
“Zion is still our guy," the Pelicans' front office said. "If he wasn’t, we could have waived him for like nothing on the books. We could have reset everything. But we believe in Zion. He wants to make it work, and so do we."

However, some areas require attention. During an episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN insiders Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst discussed the future of both the organization and their star player.

Ad
"Real quick on New Orleans, there's still the, 'Hey, what's up with Zion?" MacMahon said (Time stamp: 1:06:20). "Is this a guy you're building around? Is this a guy you can get value for?"
"There remains off-court stuff," Windhorst chimed in.
youtube-cover

New Orleans reportedly remains committed to their star forward, despite the injuries he has experienced. They believe that Zion Williamson will be important to them soon.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Pelicans Fan? Check out the latest New Orlean Pelicans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications