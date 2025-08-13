"WTF is actually going on with dude?": Fans express worry as Zion Williamson’s fashion statement with purple bandanas fuels commitment concerns

Fans expressed their concern over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's fashion statement. Recent photos show that his physical conditioning is not at its best. And while some fans express concern over that, his recent fashion choice caught their attention.Williamson was seen with a purple bandana, and some believe it could hint at his future with the Pelicans. A fan recently had a photo with the Duke big man, and it was posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrom there, fans started to worry for the two-time All-Star. Here are some of what they said regarding Zion Williamson's new fashion statement.&quot;Alright man, wtf is actually going on with dude? 🤣&quot; a fan said.Tone @whoisTone_LINKAlright man, wtf is actually going on with dude? 🤣&quot;We gotta be honest, he doesn't wanna play basketball, he's like that kid in school who's got talent and the coach tries to beg him to play, he's like &quot;nah&quot; or &quot;will see&quot;, and never does,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;It gets worse and worse every year, god bless him,&quot; one fan said.More fans expressed their concern.&quot;He’s one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. Not even from an injury. Dude just can’t be serious,&quot; someone commented.ola akande @olaakande6LINK@big_business_ He’s one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history Not even from an injury. Dude just can’t be serious&quot;he gotta be going thru an identity crisis,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Yeah man Zion hype over with bro,&quot; a fan posted.An NBA insider said that Zion Williamson needs to address a few things this offseasonThe Pelicans still believe that Zion Williamson is their franchise star. Even with the arrival of former NBA star Joe Dumars as the new president of basketball operations, Williamson is still a significant part of their team.“Zion is still our guy,&quot; the Pelicans' front office said. &quot;If he wasn’t, we could have waived him for like nothing on the books. We could have reset everything. But we believe in Zion. He wants to make it work, and so do we.&quot;However, some areas require attention. During an episode of &quot;The Hoop Collective&quot; podcast, ESPN insiders Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst discussed the future of both the organization and their star player.&quot;Real quick on New Orleans, there's still the, 'Hey, what's up with Zion?&quot; MacMahon said (Time stamp: 1:06:20). &quot;Is this a guy you're building around? Is this a guy you can get value for?&quot;&quot;There remains off-court stuff,&quot; Windhorst chimed in.New Orleans reportedly remains committed to their star forward, despite the injuries he has experienced. They believe that Zion Williamson will be important to them soon.