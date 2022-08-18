“If you’re New Orleans, you should get on your knees and crawl all the way over to Brooklyn” - Skip Bayless says pairing Kevin Durant with 1x All-Star gives the Pelicans a chance at winning the title

The New Orleans Pelicans could trade for Kevin Durant this summer. While pairing Durant with Zion Williamson would be incredible, the team is unwilling to give up Brandon Ingram in the trade package.

Ingram has been in New Orleans for three years and has established himself as one of the league's best scorers. Furthermore, he'll be just 25 in a matter of weeks. Unsurprisingly, the Pelicans don't want to give him up.

On "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said:

"If you’re New Orleans, you should get on your knees and crawl all the way over to Brooklyn. ... Kevin Durant with Zion would give you a chance for a championship."

"With that young, potentially great head coach that they have in New Orleans. You got firepower. ... In the end, Kevin Durant is still the best player on the planet."

Bayless said the Pels should do everything in their power to trade for the two-time NBA champion. However, no one can blame them for being reserved.

The New Orleans Pelicans managed to sneak into the playoffs last season. After winning only 36 games and finishing ninth, they beat the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers in the play-in tournament.

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the Pelicans in the first round, but not before the Pels put up a fight, winning two games.

Zion Williamson missed the entire season and could not help in the playoffs. The Pels may have gone farther with the Williamson in the lineup.

Adding Williamson is likely enough to make New Orleans a .500 team. However, adding Kevin Durant could make them one of the best teams in the West.

The Pelicans have no guarantee that Durant will stay in New Orleans for the remainder of his contract. Furthermore, they don't want to alienate their young players by including them in trade talks.

Brandon Ingram is a great player

During his tenure with the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram has averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. During his sole playoff run with the team, the six-year veteran increased his averages to 27-6-6.

The 6-foot-8 forward has great potential and could become one of the league's best players. He has three more years left on his contract and will be paid $31.6 million next year.

While acquiring Durant would be fantastic for the Pelicans, they might be better off developing their young players and building around them. Williamson's return will likely improve the team.

