"Y’all lucky I didn’t bust yo a**!” - Anthony Edwards trashes Lakers fans outside Crypto.com Arena following Timberwolves' loss

After Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a 120-109 loss against the LA Lakers on Sunday, he had some words for Lakers fans.

The Wolves have one of the NBA's most talented players in Edwards. He's elevated his game, slowly becoming a superstar. Aside from his game, his interactions with fans and other players are what most people love about him. As the former top pick exited Crypto.com Arena, he had an interaction with Lakers fans waiting outside of the arena.

"Y’all lucky I didn’t bust yo a**!" Edwards said as he walked past fans.

Edwards had a decent game, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. But that wasn't enough for the Wolves (44-21). For the Lakers (36-30), it was LeBron James who led the way with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. It was James' first game back after missing Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he dealt with a sore ankle.

No one doubts the ability of Ant-Man to dominate a game when needed. Through 62 games, he's averaged 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists. Edwards has also shot 36.9% from beyond the arc, an improvement from his 32.9% shooting during his rookie year.

The Wolves star also has the talent and skill to take over any game whenever the team needs him to. He's had three 40-point games this season and more than 20 30-point performances. Defensively, he can also turn things around, as he went viral after his block against Aaron Nesmith at the buzzer, winning the game 113-111 for Minnesota on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 star has averaged 22.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 12 games against the Lakers in his career.

Anthony Edwards almost had a viral moment against the Lakers

Playing against the Lakers is always a treat for stars outside of the Hollywood spotlight. Most players put on a show in front of the LA crowd, and that includes Anthony Edwards. After his block against Nesmith, where he jumped so high that he hit his head on the rim, Edwards almost had another viral moment.

Edwards is fearless and has the willingness to dunk on anybody in his way. Halfway through the first quarter, the star guard blew past D'Angelo Russell on the left wing and was met by Anthony Davis. But that didn't stop the former Georgia star from going up for a dunk.

He jumped and missed the dunk, which saved Davis from being on someone else's highlight reel.

Watch the video to see the dunk attempt from Edwards.

