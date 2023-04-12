"Ya'll should just take that down" - Isiah Thomas expresses frustration over picture used by ESPN, hangs up live on air

Isiah Thomas has been in the news recently due to his comments regarding his feud with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. He garnered even more attention on Wednesday but for a completely different reason.

Thomas was being interviewed on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," when he stopped mid-sentence to ask about the picture of him shown on screen.

"And by the way, I'm looking at my picture, come on," Thomas said. "Ya'll doing that to me. What ya'll at ESPN doing to me? Ya'll should just take that down. Pictures say a lot and the way ya'll got me cast in this picture, you know that ain't me. How about this, I'mma hang up and call back in 30 minutes. Ya'll change the way I'm looking up there."

Isiah Thomas jokingly questioned ESPN's selection of his picture with a straight face, especially with all of the recent comments he made on social media about his ongoing beef with Michael Jordan.

Isiah Thomas' recent comments on Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas was not pleased with how his relationship with Michael Jordan was portrayed in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary.

"You get on national television, and you call me an a—hole," Thomas said. "And then you said you hated me. You said that on national television. Now, if you didn't mean it, get on national television and apologize for it. Now, if you meant it, let it ride as it is."

The beef between the two NBA legends has been ongoing ever since their grueling playoff matches in the Eastern Conference and has only grown worse to this day.

