"Ya parents should've taught you better": Dejounte Murray fires back at troll mocking his $96,390 Tesla Cybertruck purchase

Dejounte Murray is not short of confidence with his game when he steps onto the court. Interestingly, he also showcased this side of him off the court when he responded to a fan on Instagram for mocking him. After he shared that he just bought a Tesla Cybertruck, a fan shared an enthusiastic response to the Hawks guard.

The $96,390 vehicle, as per the Tesla website, was put on display by the Hawks star in its all-black fashion as he shared videos of it being driven. Additionally, Murray isn't the only NBA star who shared their purchase of the Cybertruck, as the OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards have done the same.

Following his post, Dejounte Murray didn't let a fan's negative comment go unnoticed.

"You trolling for free," Murray posted. "Your parents should have taught you better!"

Dejounte Murray responds to trade report involving the Utah Jazz

After coming up short of securing a spot in the NBA playoffs, a report circled around involving a Murray trade to the Utah Jazz, as per KSL Sports' Ben Anderson. At the time, Anderson discussed the report further on the "Jazz Notes podcast" where the Hawks star was being pitched to the Jazz in exchange for rookie Keyonte George. Utah declined the offer at the Trade Deadline.

Following the report, Dejounte Murray provided a strong response by calling out how some people easily fall for information such as this.

"Don't believe everything you see on this dumb a** internet," Murray posted.

Originally, Murray landed with the Atlanta Hawks back on Jun. 30, 2022, from the San Antonio Spurs. Alongside Murray, Jock Landale was also included in the trade package in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, 2025 and a 2027 first-round pick, including a 2026 first-round pick swap.

At the time, it was part of a vision to pair an all-star guard with the Hawks' franchise player, Trae Young. However, the backcourt pairing has not provided ideal results. Last season, the team finished as the seventh seed (41-41 record) in the Eastern Conference.

Compared to how he was utilized in San Antonio, Murray's role has been switched to an off-ball player with Trae Young in charge of playmaking responsibilities. Considering that they are both ball-dominant players, the tandem has not been the most ideal of fits.