"Yasss bookie": Kash Doll’s heart-melting gesture to BF Za’Darius Smith on Eagles debut amazes La La Anthony, Mavs star’s wife

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 22, 2025 16:03 GMT
Kash Doll’s heart-melting gesture to BF Za’Darius Smith on Eagles debut amazes La La Anthony, Mavs star’s wife (image credits: instagram/kashdoll, lala)

Carmelo Anthony's ex, La La Anthony, was left amazed by Za'Darius Smith's girlfriend, Kash Doll's, gesture for the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end. Doll attended the Eagles-Rams game on Sunday and shared pictures on her Instagram account.

Smith made his debut for Phildelphia and helped the team secure a 33-26 win at home. Doll met with her boyfriend on the field and flaunted her outfit for him.

"A win is a winnnnnnn 🏈🦅😜," Doll wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

The first slide featured Smith's girlfriend posing with crossed legs and made peace signs with her hands.

La La expressed her appreciation for her look in the comments section.

"Kash u look 😍😍😍 @mercedes_cook_ my girl ❤️," La La wrote.

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, was also in awe of Doll.

"Yassss bookie 😍," Chanel wrote.
Alisah Chanel and La La comment on Kash Doll's IG post. (Credits: @kashdoll/IG)

Many athletes from the NBA and the NFL have good relationships. The same goes for their partners, and Chanel and La La's interaction with Doll on social media proved just that.

La La Anthony beams with pride over son Kiyan Anthony's collaboration with Travis Kelce

La La Anthony was proud of her son, Kiyan Anthony, after he collaborated with Chiefs star Travis Kelce for a promotional campaign. Kiyan was featured in the American Eagle x Tru Kolors collaboration in August.

The Syracuse freshman was joined by gymnast Suni Lee and UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd. La La shared a post featuring snapshots and teasers from the campaign on her Instagram stories.

"Let's goooo @kiyananthony. I'm so proud of you!!!" La La wrote on Aug. 28.
La La Anthony expresses her pride on her son. (Credits: @lala/IG)
La La Anthony expresses her pride on her son. (Credits: @lala/IG)

La La welcomed Kiyan with her former husband and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony on March 7, 2007. They got married in 2010, and she filed for divorce in 2021.

However, they continue to co-parent Kiyan. The shooting guard decided to follow in his father's footsteps and committed to Syracuse in November. It's the same school Carmelo attended, and he led the program to a national championship in 2003.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

