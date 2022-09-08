“Yeah you had a good career, it wasn’t a great one” - Michael Jordan hilariously takes a jab at former NBA champion

Recently, former NBA superstar JR Smith opened up about his conversation with Michael Jordan. The hilarious conversation between the two took place during a game of golf. Jordan and Smith never faced each other on the basketball court.

During his interview with Complex Volume, JR Smith told a story about how Jordan beat him in golf and spoke trash the whole time.

“He threw this jab at me, low key. He said ‘yeah, you had a good career. It wasn’t a great one. You had a good one.’”

This doesn’t come as a surprise since it's well known how Jordan talks to his opponents.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Michael Jordan's trash talk knows no bounds



Link to our full "You had a good career, it wasn't a great one."Michael Jordan's trash talk knows no boundsLink to our full #ComplexVolume profile on J.R. Smith: bit.ly/3B9fFWt "You had a good career, it wasn't a great one."Michael Jordan's trash talk knows no bounds 😭 Link to our full #ComplexVolume profile on J.R. Smith: bit.ly/3B9fFWt https://t.co/WRmZffSruP

JR Smith shares his thoughts on sharing a moment with his idol Michael Jordan

BMW Championship - Previews

Many players who grew up watching Michael Jordan adore him and take inspiration from him. Players like the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and many more all wanted to be like MJ. JR Smith was no different.

JR also mentioned during his interview that he couldn’t resist the feeling of excitement within himself.

“It was one of the most childish feelings I felt as a grown-a** man.”

Former NBA Champion decides to finish his Education

Back in 2021, JR Smith shocked the league with his decision to pursue a college degree. The NBA veteran decided to finish college by enrolling in North Carolina A&T wherein he also plays collegiate-level golf. Smith's love for sports is unquestionable, however, he is taking his studies seriously and averaged a 4.0 GPA in his first year of college.

JR Smith recently opened up about the emotions he felt when he returned to school.

“If I'm being honest at all, I was terrified to go back to school... Literally, these assignments still make my head sweat. Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!”

There is no question that JR Smith truly has a champion mentality by facing every obstacle head-on.

JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith If I'm being honest at all, I was tariffed to go back to school... Literally, these assignments still make my heads sweat. Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me! If I'm being honest at all, I was tariffed to go back to school... Literally, these assignments still make my heads sweat. Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!

Michael Jordan loves to talk trash

MICHAEL JORDAN BULLS

The NBA back in the day had players who loved to get physical and talk trash to their opponents to throw them off a bit. One of these players was none other than Michael Jordan. The 6-time NBA Champion was a fearless competitor and didn’t care about hurting anyone’s feelings.

Jordan is notorious for being one of the league’s biggest trash talkers. It didn’t matter whether his team had the lead or was trailing, nobody could escape Mike’s verbal assaults. MJ loved getting under his opponent’s skin thanks to his overflowing competitive spirit.

Trash talking will always be part of the game, however, the league has become "softer" compared to MJ's era. Modern day players are more prone to receiving technical fouls than ever before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal