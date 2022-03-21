"Yeah, I got enough time for that" - Steph Curry gives the latest on his injury with the playoffs approaching, calls himself an "optimist"

Steph Curry believes he has enough time to be ready for the 2022 Playoffs. Curry was sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot due to an injury he suffered during the Golden State Warriors game against the Boston Celtics last week.

Curry came away limping after the Celtics' Marcus Smart dived into him while chasing a loose ball on the floor during the second quarter of the contest. The good news for Warriors fans is that X-Rays on Curry's foot came negative, meaning that there is no fracture or major damage for the 34-year-old.

Steph was limping and headed to the locker room after an awkward loose ball exchange with Marcus Smart

Steph Curry spoke to the media ahead of the Warriors' contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. He told reporters that he didn't think Marcus Smart's play on him was 'malicious or dirty'. He also provided an update on how he is healing and how soon he can get back on the floor for the Warriors.

Curry said:

“Two weeks is kinda the marker just to know how it’s healing. From what I’m told, just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that’s kinda underneath there, you wanna not rush the beginning phases of healing because that's where you can get the most progress."

He added:

"If you push it too soon, it can linger and be a real nuisance. And so obviously, anything with your foot, your ankle, anywhere down there, you wanna be cautious, but just cause you don't want that to be something that lingers when you get back out there on the floor.”

When asked if he believes he’ll be ready in time for the start of the playoffs, the Warriors star was emphatically positive. He replied:

“Yeah, I got enough time for that. But I’m an optimist.”

Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: "I'm an optimist."



Full soundbite Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”Full soundbite https://t.co/5vEPeI6qR1

Golden State Warriors lose to San Antonio Spurs as Steph Curry misses first game after injury

The Dubs felt Steph Curry's absence in their narrow 108-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. With Curry sitting out the game played at Chase Center, the Warriors made just 11 three-point shots from their 33 attempts while shooting 45.6% from the field.

Jordan Poole (28 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points) combined for 52 points, but that wasn't enough as Golden State lost their second game in a row.

