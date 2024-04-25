“You Black and you in Oklahoma”: Shannon Sharpe hilariously mocks Thunder for boasting 3 ‘Williams’ on roster

The OKC Thunder dominated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their playoff battle, and it got media personality Shannon Sharpe talking about the matchup. Running through the statistics, the former NFL player was amazed by the numbers and, at the same time, inserted a quick joke that made his co-hosts laugh.

With the final score settled at 124-92, the Thunder are proving their doubters wrong and showing why they own the best record in the NBA Western Conference standings.

As Sharpe read through the box score, passing through Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's names, he made a joke about the number of "Williams" on the Thunder roster.

Entering the playoffs, OKC fielded starter Jalen Williams, while Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams came off the bench.

Noticing this, Shannon Sharpe joked about being a Black person in a predominantly white community in Oklahoma City, hinting that the Thunder roster hoarded all Black "Williams" in the city.

"They got all the Williams-- if your last name is Williams and you are black and you in Oklahoma, you play for the Thunder," said Shannonn Sharpe on 'Nightcap.'

Jalen Williams tallied 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in Game 2 as the starting forward. Jahlin Williams came off the bench for almost 17 minutes but only had one rebound and one assist, while Kenrich Williams was limited to only four minutes.

Shannon Sharpe, Gilbert Arenas discuss OKC Thunder's win over New Orleans Pelicans

Game 2 of the best-of-seven matchup between the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans was exciting at the beginning, but it became a blowout win by the final buzzer. Seeing the demolition of the Louisiana-based team, Shannon Sharpe asked former NBA player Gilbert Arenas what made the win too easy for the Thunder.

"They just had too much firepower. Without Zion, it is not a fair matchup. I mean they beat they booty off back tonight. This is not even a fair matchup," Arenas told Shannon Sharpe.

The series now shifts to the New Orleans Pelicans' home court for the next two games, starting April 27. Still scratched for Game 3, Pels star Zion Williamson will be reevaluated to see if he is fit to play in Game 4 on April 29.

In Williamson's absence, Jonas Valanciounas was the Pelicans' top scorer, with 19 points, while Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones were not far behind, contributing 18 points each in the loss. CJ McCullum chipped in with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

