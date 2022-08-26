“You are not built for that type of contact right now” - Max Kellerman says Chet Holmgren has to give it a few years, tells him to stay in the weight room

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren was looking like a candidate to be the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year. After being selected second in this year's draft, Holmgren dazzled fans during the Summer League.

But fans will have to wait to see Holmgren take the court. The Thunder announced he will miss the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am game in Seattle. The injury occurred when Holmgren was defending the basket from LA Lakers superstar LeBron James in transition.

The play could be described as a "freak play," as Holmgren was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Plenty of analysts have pointed out that Holmgren's thin frame could be the reason for the injury. Recently on ESPN, analyst Max Kellerman jokingly said:

"He's a competitive guy, Chet Holmgren. ... Chet, if you wanna make that play, give it a couple of years. ... Stay in the weight room, try again. You are not build for that type of contact right now."

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren to miss season

The news involving OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren expecting to miss the season has shocked the NBA. Holmgren was starting to generate excitement as a potential rising star.

Although Holmgren had only participated in the Summer League, it was clear that the young big man had the tools to be a unique talent, even as a rookie.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said:

"If you asked me before the lottery ... you could pick between one or you could pick eight, or, the other option is you could have Chet Holmgren, but you have to wait a year to get him – I would not let you finish the sentence."

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder GM Sam Presti on Chet Holmgren:



Holmgren was one of three standouts who had the potential to be the No. 1 pick in June. Ultimately, Duke's Paolo Banchero went to the Orlando Magic, with Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. landing with the Houston Rockets. All three were consensus second-team All-Americans after one season of college ball.

Holmgren had been criticized heading into the draft due to his thin frame (7-foot, 195 pounds). However, Holmgren hasn't had to deal with any injuries during his basketball career.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. Holmgren joins a list of high draft picks who lost their rookie years to injuries, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. twitter.com/wojespn/status… Holmgren joins a list of high draft picks who lost their rookie years to injuries, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Reports said that Holmgren is expected to make a full recovery for the 2023-24 season. For now, fans will have to wait another year to see what Holmgren can do on a basketball court.

