“You came into Cameron Indoor Stadium…y’all took our soul” - Jay Williams believes the Duke-North Carolina Final 4 clash is personal

The Duke Blue Devils will take on their bitter rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels, in the Final Four on Saturday. Payback could be on their minds.

The Blue Devils suffered a pair of eye-opening losses just before the NCAA Tournament began. Those shockers made some analysts concerned that the young team was buckling under the weight of the Mike Krzyzewski retirement parade.

The first of those losses was a 94-81 blowout to unranked UNCA on Feb. 5. That surprising result – to a team Duke pummeled by 20 points a month earlier – spoiled Coach K's last home game.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, basketball analyst and former Duke player Jay Williams said Saturday's game will be "personal" for Duke players:

“You came into Cameron Indoor Stadium … y’all took our soul.”

Duke prepares for anticipated rematch against North Carolina

Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski

The 258th meeting between neighboring schools Duke (32-6) and North Carolina (28-9) will be their first in an NCAA Tournament. One of the best rivalries in sports will be renewed Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, with a spot in the national championship at stake.

After the 94-81 loss to the Tar Heels on March 5, fans will be watching to see if Duke will try to send a message to UNC to show the last performance was a fluke.

Both teams have put away any Selection Sunday doubts with rock-solid NCAA Tournament runs.

UNC, 16-3 in its last 19 games, beat defending national champion Baylor and UCLA among its four wins. Baylor was ranked fourth, and UCLA was ranked 11th. Both teams were in last season's Final Four.

Duke pulled away in gritty wins over Michigan State, 12th-ranked Texas Tech and 17th-ranked Arkansas.

The Blue Devils will look to continue to feed off their impressive duo of freshman forward Paolo Banchero and sophomore big man Mark Williams.

Banchero, the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year, has been Duke's star and is expected to be one of the top three picks in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward is one of college basketball's most versatile offensive weapons. He should be eager to send a message on the biggest stage.

Williams, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, has been a defensive anchor. He's a force around the basket with his physicality and shot-blocking ability.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein