"You can set so many paths for the next generation that the road is easier for them" - LeBron James comes back to Akron in new Nike series 'What Are You Working On'

LeBron James returned to his hometown of Akron, Ohio in a new Nike series called "What Are You Working On." James visited several places in the city and met students from his I Promise school. "The King" narrated the video and discussed his work in the community, as well as his future plans.

The LA Lakers legend kicked off the video by sharing his goals if he became successful in life. James grew up in Akron with almost nothing and was cared for by a single mother. He wanted the next generation of kids from the city to have better opportunities.

"Like part of my motivation growing up, was having nothing," James said. "I knew that if I ever had an opportunity to make it in life, I wanted to provide the next generation for things I didn't have. I'm always trying to find a way to continue to empower and infuse life into this community which built me."

LeBron James visited House Three Thirty, the Spring Hill Apartments, St. Vincent-St.Mary High School and the I Promise School. House Three Thirty was an event center purchased by the LeBron Family Foundation in 2020. It was named after Akron's area telephone code and is currently being renovated to be used by the I Promise School.

The Spring Hill Apartments were where the LA Lakers superstar and his mother, Gloria, lived from when he was in sixth grade until high school. At St. Vincent-St.Mary LeBron became a national sensation and basketball phenom. As for the I Promise School, it's been helping Akron's at-risk children since opening its doors in 2018.

"Everybody's journey makes them who they are," James said. "Because of the shortcomings and things that I had to go through when I was younger. I wanted to make sure that the majority of the kids that came from the same community didn't have to go through."

"You just hope that you can leave it in a better place than it was when you was growing up. You know that you can set so many paths for the next generation that the road is just easier for them."

List of projects for Akron by the LeBron James Family Foundation

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

LeBron James is all about giving back to the Akron community ever since he became an NBA superstar. Through the LeBron James Family Foundation, here are five important projects launched in the city since 2018.

I Promise School

Launched in coordination with several Akron public schools, I Promise School helps thousands of at-risk children and families in the city. It provides free tuition and uniforms to the kids, while also giving away free food for the families.

I Promise Institute

The I Promise Institute was built inside the University of Akron. The facility aims to help students under the I Promise School program finish their degrees on a full four-year scholarship.

I Promise Village

Knowing how difficult it was to find a safe place to live growing up, LeBron James launched the I Promise Village a few blocks from the I Promise School. The village provides shelter for the students and families who need it the most.

House Three Thirty

Named after Akron's area telephone code, House Three Thirty is currently being renovated. Families under the I Promise program can use all future facilties inside the building.

I Promise Health Quarters

Opening its doors next year, I Promise Health Quarters will offer the people of Akron several medical services. The clinic will have medical, dental, mental and optometry care available for the community.

