"You can be so smart that you can end up doing dumb things": Stephen A Smith shares his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's reluctancy in taking the vaccine

Stephen A. Smith has criticized Kyrie Irving for his decision to remain unvaccinated, which could keep him out for more than half the season.

The Brooklyn Nets are yet to be updated about Irving's vaccination status. However, as per latest reports, he is still unvaccinated. So he may not be permitted to practice or play with the team, as per the vaccine mandates in the state of New York.

Smith is known for his outrageous takes on various basketball-related topics. He had a lot to say about Irving's reluctance and how it could be a problem for the Nets next season. Speaking about the same on The First Take, Stephen A said:

"I think Kyrie will ultimately end up coming to his senses and get back on the basketball court. He obviously is a smart dude, but you can be so smart that you can end up doing dumb things... because you just think you are so much more brilliant than the rest, and I definitely think that's the situation with Kyrie Irving right now... Once again, he is a distraction, and I don't give a damn what anybody says is inexcusable."

Kyrie Irving's decision of not taking the vaccine could hurt him financially, as he will be fined for every home game he misses. However, his absence is also expected to be a big problem for the championship-aspiring Nets.

Will Kyrie Irving's absence for a large part of the season cost the Brooklyn Nets' championship hopes?

The Brooklyn Nets formed the best offensive trio in the history of the league when they recruited Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. That made them the favorites to win the championship last year. But injuries to their superstars meant they would have to wait another year to get to the title.

Heading into the new season, all eyes will once again be on the Brooklyn Nets. However, the NBA's new vaccine mandate has made things very tricky for the title aspirants.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sources with @WindhorstESPN : The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN. Sources with @WindhorstESPN: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN.

Kyrie Irving's prowess on the court is no secret to anyone. The seven-time All-Star put up a memorable 50/40/90 season last year. He was key in the Nets' second seed finish in the Eastern Conference.

Irving's clutch play and unguardable ball handles make him one of the best point guards in the league. Having already won a ring, Irving is also well versed with what it takes to win the NBA championship.

First Take @FirstTake @KendrickPerkins agrees with Shaq that the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving 😳"Don't let this man be a distraction. Sometimes you gotta ... walk upstairs and pull the plug." .@KendrickPerkins agrees with Shaq that the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving 😳"Don't let this man be a distraction. Sometimes you gotta ... walk upstairs and pull the plug." https://t.co/hubeKDKYKQ

Kyrie Irving's absence could prove costly for the Nets, especially during the big games. However, even if Irving were to miss half of the season, the Nets still have players like Kevin Durant and James Harden capable of making a lot of noise.

The Brooklyn Nets also have the likes of Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldrige, Patty Mills and Paul Millsap who have all proven their talents in the league. If they figure out a way to fill in for Irving and remain healthy till the end of the season, there is no doubt the Brooklyn Nets would have a decent chance of winning the NBA championship.

