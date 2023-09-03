“You can’t do nothing”: Russell Westbrook once savagely trash-talked Kobe Bryant during USA practice in 2012

Russell Westbrook's fierce competitive drive has earned him widespread notoriety around the league. While his intense competitive spirit has earned him plenty of praise and garnered him plenty of love from fans, it's also earned him the respect of NBA legends.

Back in 2012 when Russell Westbrook and Kobe Bryant were both part of Team USA, the two engaged in some fierce battles. As the old saying goes, "iron sharpens iron," and with two of the most competitive players in the league, it's no surprise that things were intense, to say the least.

In the leaked footage, the two men can be seen on opposite teams running scrimmage games. After Russell Westbrook nailed a big shot, he was quick to trash talk Kobe Bryant, telling the vet that there was nothing he could do about the shot.

Once Bryant heard what Westbrook had to say, it was game on, with the two going back and forth throughout the remainder of practice.

Check out the video and the transcription of the exchange, below:

Westbrook: "You can't do nothing about that one."

Kobe: "Come here and get it."

Westbrook then answered back by putting his handles to good use, drawing attention to himself in order to set up a teammate off a pick & roll.

Russell Westbrook and Kobe Bryant's friendship

Although the two men went head-to-head in a heated battle in Team USA scrimmages, they also became good friends. With a healthy level of competition and plenty of respect between the two men, Bryant's death hit the former MVP hard.

At the time, Russell Westbrook paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram, thanking the 'Mamba' for inspiring him.

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

"At the time, there was no name for it, but I recognized in him what I always felt in myself. He became a friend, a brother, a mentor, a teacher, he defended me, he believed in me, and he taught me how to weather the storm. I can go on and on, but I want to thank you for being my idol, & inspiration."

Of course, the respect went both ways. In a 2015 interview, Kobe Bryant was asked whether or not there was anyone in the league who had his mentality. Bryant quickly mentioned Westbrook, saying:

"Westbrook plays mean. He plays mean like I did."

Although Westbrook admired Bryant before entering the league, it's safe to say that he earned Kobe Bryant's respect in the Team USA scrimmages.

