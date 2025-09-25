"You choose to eat and be out of shape": Jeff Teague delivers vicious takedown of Zion Williamson’s weight loss amid looming contract year

On Tuesday, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans had their media day. During the press conference, Williamson spoke about prioritizing what's necessary to be available for his team. The All-Star forward also touched on his weight loss journey over the summer.Throughout his career, Williamson has been criticized for his lack of physical conditioning. Williamson has dealt with weight problems, which have resulted in various lower-body injuries. Despite the Pelicans making two consecutive postseason trips since his 2019 draft selection, he has not participated in the playoffs.Now, he's positive that he can be present for his team for the 2025-26 season. However, former NBA star Jeff Teague criticized the former Duke star for being irresponsible with his weight and conditioning.Zion Williamson has decided to improve his skills and take care of his conditioning since he has a contract year coming up, Teague stated in a tirade. The Pelicans star is in the third year of a five-year $197.2 million contract. There's a chance that he signs an extension next year if he plays well this season.&quot;This is probably the dumbest press conference I've heard in my life. All of this is because of you. You choose to eat, be out of shape, all that. Now, all of a sudden, it's a contract year probably or looking for an extension. All of a sudden, he's in shape, and he said they believe in me,&quot; Teague said during the an episode of &quot;Club 520 Podcast&quot;.&quot;Fool, they gave you a max deal. They've been believing in you. They had to put a lot of options in his contract because you didn't believe in you. That's dumb as hell, that press conference is dumb.&quot;Williamson has only played in 100 games in the last two seasons, so the Pelicans anticipate having him available for most of the season.Joe Dumars wants to see results from Zion WilliamsonOver the summer, Zion Williamson paid extra attention to how he takes care of his body. With the help of Pelicans Director of Performance Daniel Bove, he worked on his physicals this offseason.Williamson also sat down with Joe Dumars, the head of basketball operations of the New Orleans team. During the team's media day, the former NBA star talked about demanding results from the two-time All-Star.According to Dumars, he doesn't want to see a specific number of wins. He also doesn't want Williamson to set his eyes on being a Play-In team, but he wants the star player to be available with the team and be accountable.Zion Williamson will enter his sixth year in the NBA hoping to make his mark in the playoffs for the first time in his career.