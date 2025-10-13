"You f**kin hoopin" - Kevin Durant shouts out Baker Mayfield for wild highlight plays in Buccaneers vs 49ers clash

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant praised Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield after several highlight plays on Sunday. Mayfield led the Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.&quot;Aye Baker, you f**kin HOOPIN,&quot; Durant tweeted Sunday.It was unclear which specific play Durant was impressed with. One moment could be during the third quarter when Mayfield made a crafty move to get the first down.Kevin Durant made his preseason debut with the Rockets on Wednesday, leading the 140-127 win over the Utah Jazz with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting. All five Houston starters scored in double figures during that game.Through the years, Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has built a reputation as a scorer. Last season with the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 26.6 points on 52.7% shooting, including 43% from 3-point range in 62 games.The Rockets finished as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. While Houston was elite defensively, they are a mediocre offensive team. The team is hoping that the 37-year-old Durant can help elevate their offense.NBA GMs vote Kevin Durant trade to Houston as offseason acquisition with 'biggest impact'NBA general managers picked Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets as the acquisition that will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season. In the 24th annual GM survey released by NBA.com on Thursday, the executives were asked: &quot;Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?&quot;Durant got 73% of the votes, followed by Desmond Bane's trade to the Orlando Magic with 17%. Others who received votes were: Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks, Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks.Kevin Durant was part of the blockbuster trade on July 6, which involved an NBA-record seven teams.In the same GM survey, Durant was voted as third for the NBA’s best small forward. The former MVP also finished No. 2, behind his former teammate, Steph Curry, on which player GMs would most want taking a shot with a game on the line. Durant also received votes for being the league's most versatile player.